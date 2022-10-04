Read full article on original website
Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.
Trae Young, Ja Morant, and NBA Players React to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Video
NBA players didn't view this as a typical NBA fight.
WATCH: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole fight footage from Golden State Warriors practice
Footage of the new infamous fight at Golden State Warriors practice between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole has officially hit
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole Attack Caught On Camera: Watch
Draymond Green got caught in 4K. Draymond Green was the talk of the NBA just a couple of days ago as it was revealed that he got into a fight at practice with Jordan Poole. Klutch Sports tried to control the narrative early as they said that Poole had been acting differently ever since winning an NBA title.
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Seahawks running back Penny has 'bad' lower left leg injury
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seattle running back Rashaad Penny left the Superdome field sitting on cart with his left shoe off and a grim expression on his face, aware that his season could be in jeopardy. One week after his best performance his season, Penny was forced from Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a lower left leg injury that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said would make it “very tough to get him back.” “I don’t want to make a statement until we get all the MRIs and stuff, but he’s got a bad injury,” Carroll said following his team’s 39-32 loss to the Saints. “We give you more information when we know all the facts.” Penny, who’d broken off a 32-yard run in the first quarter and finished with 54 yards, was injured while being knocked out of bounds by defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kaden Ellis at the end of a 6-yard run early in the third quarter.
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
