Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis said there have been 2,500 rescues performed in the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Florida's governor also spoke about enacting the gas tax holiday in the state, claiming Florida has the 5th lowest prices in the country, despite a recent increase reported by the AAA.
cw34.com
Florida Announces Transitional Sheltering Program for Residents Impacted by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie announced that the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program has been activated by the State of Florida. This allows residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, who have applied for disaster assistance, to be eligible to shelter in a...
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County conducting aerial spraying for mosquitoes
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half hour after sunset on Oct. 10, weather permitting. They are doing this in response to increased mosquito levels and the potential of vector borne disease threats. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in effect following Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Department of Children and Families announced on Saturday that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits...
cw34.com
PBSO dispatchers helping out in Charlotte County
Belle Glade, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian hammered the southwest Florida coastline on Sept. 28, causing extensive damage. Some people from our area went there to help behind the scenes. When Hurricane Ian roared through Charlotte County, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) was quick to respond to...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County residents eligible for disaster relief following Hurricane Ian
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — President Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Friday that Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for Individual Assistance disaster relief. This new designation will allow residents, including those who lost their homes to the tornado in Delray Beach,...
cw34.com
FWC urges boaters to use caution following Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildfire Conservation Commission continues to conduct search and rescue, cleanup, and safety in the areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. They are reminding boaters across the state that the scope of the storm was large and affected both coastal and...
RELATED PEOPLE
cw34.com
Teenagers and Depression: symposium on youth mental health crisis in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida teenager took his own life Thursday morning, after jumping from a balcony at a high school in Fort Lauderdale in front of students and staff. The horrifying incident sparking an urgent plea from Broward County School District officials to keep...
cw34.com
Forever Family: Meet Talia
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sisters Jojo and Talia want to be adopted together and grow up in the same house. We’ve featured Talia's big sister Jojo before, and now it is time for Talia to shine with and her wit and charm. Talia is 11-year-olds and...
cw34.com
Florida gas prices up 6.8 cents from Thursday to Friday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of filling up with gas in Florida has been on a roller coaster lately, and the price jumped well over a nickel overnight. AAA reports the average price of a regular gallon of gas in the Sunshine State was $3.289 on Friday.
cw34.com
PBSO: 'Suspicious person' call leads to chase, a gun, 150 rounds, some pot and a warrant
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A call about a "suspicious person" in a neighborhood that had some "auto burglaries" ended with an arrest for what happened but also an outstanding warrant. An undercover agent with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote about "canvassing the neighborhood for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
Undocumented immigrants burglarize a Habitat for Humanity home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies arrested two burglars in Charlotte County. On Oct. 5 Indian River County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting two men who were stealing equipment from a home under construction. The pair were loading the items from the house into a truck, deputies say.
cw34.com
Man from Fort Pierce found
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
cw34.com
Police: Florida man throws drugs out the window, crashes car
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested a man after detectives say he threw drugs out of his window, while evading police. Detectives worked alongside the DEA to arrest Ethan Blair, 41, after he traveled from Merritt Island to sell 1.6 lbs of methamphetamine to detectives for $13,000. After it was revealed that he was under arrest, Blair attempted to flee the scene in his SUV.
cw34.com
Mall at Wellington Green accepting donations for Hurricane Ian relief
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Mall at Wellington Green announced it will accept drop-off donations from the public for Hurricane Ian relief starting Oct. 6. The mall is working alongside the Stuart-based D.O.A. Fishing Lures who will transport donated items to communities greatly affected on the West Coast. Accepted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
Double-shooting in West Palm Beach sends two men to the hospital
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were take to the hospital on Friday afternoon after being involved in a double-shooting. The West Palm Beach Police Department said two men in their early 20s were shot on the lower-half of their bodies just before 4 p.m. The incident occurred at 23rd Street and Tamarind Ave.
cw34.com
'Known shoplifter' facing felonies after bust at Walmart, but not for anything he took
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man considered a repeat offender at a local Walmart is being held in jail for more than shoplifting. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about being dispatched to the store on Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres late on Friday, Sept. 16, "in reference to a shoplifting in progress."
cw34.com
Vietnam soldier finally laid to rest with proper honors decades after his death
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, a soldier from the Treasure Coast who was killed-in-action in Vietnam more than 50 years ago is finally receiving a proper memorial celebration decades later. Specialist Rank Four (SP4) Pondextuer Eugene Williams was previously laid to rest without any funeral service because the...
cw34.com
Man arrested after barricading himself inside apartment
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who was threatening to harm himself was arrested on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex was evacuated and the neighborhood was on lockdown. Deputies say the man...
Comments / 0