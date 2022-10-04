ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis said there have been 2,500 rescues performed in the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Florida's governor also spoke about enacting the gas tax holiday in the state, claiming Florida has the 5th lowest prices in the country, despite a recent increase reported by the AAA.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County conducting aerial spraying for mosquitoes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning a half hour after sunset on Oct. 10, weather permitting. They are doing this in response to increased mosquito levels and the potential of vector borne disease threats. The...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Fort Pierce, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
City
Sunrise, FL
cw34.com

PBSO dispatchers helping out in Charlotte County

Belle Glade, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian hammered the southwest Florida coastline on Sept. 28, causing extensive damage. Some people from our area went there to help behind the scenes. When Hurricane Ian roared through Charlotte County, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) was quick to respond to...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

FWC urges boaters to use caution following Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildfire Conservation Commission continues to conduct search and rescue, cleanup, and safety in the areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. They are reminding boaters across the state that the scope of the storm was large and affected both coastal and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
cw34.com

Forever Family: Meet Talia

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sisters Jojo and Talia want to be adopted together and grow up in the same house. We’ve featured Talia's big sister Jojo before, and now it is time for Talia to shine with and her wit and charm. Talia is 11-year-olds and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Florida gas prices up 6.8 cents from Thursday to Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of filling up with gas in Florida has been on a roller coaster lately, and the price jumped well over a nickel overnight. AAA reports the average price of a regular gallon of gas in the Sunshine State was $3.289 on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Election Local#Floridians
cw34.com

Undocumented immigrants burglarize a Habitat for Humanity home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies arrested two burglars in Charlotte County. On Oct. 5 Indian River County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting two men who were stealing equipment from a home under construction. The pair were loading the items from the house into a truck, deputies say.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man from Fort Pierce found

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
cw34.com

Police: Florida man throws drugs out the window, crashes car

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested a man after detectives say he threw drugs out of his window, while evading police. Detectives worked alongside the DEA to arrest Ethan Blair, 41, after he traveled from Merritt Island to sell 1.6 lbs of methamphetamine to detectives for $13,000. After it was revealed that he was under arrest, Blair attempted to flee the scene in his SUV.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Mall at Wellington Green accepting donations for Hurricane Ian relief

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Mall at Wellington Green announced it will accept drop-off donations from the public for Hurricane Ian relief starting Oct. 6. The mall is working alongside the Stuart-based D.O.A. Fishing Lures who will transport donated items to communities greatly affected on the West Coast. Accepted...
WELLINGTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cw34.com

Double-shooting in West Palm Beach sends two men to the hospital

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were take to the hospital on Friday afternoon after being involved in a double-shooting. The West Palm Beach Police Department said two men in their early 20s were shot on the lower-half of their bodies just before 4 p.m. The incident occurred at 23rd Street and Tamarind Ave.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Vietnam soldier finally laid to rest with proper honors decades after his death

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, a soldier from the Treasure Coast who was killed-in-action in Vietnam more than 50 years ago is finally receiving a proper memorial celebration decades later. Specialist Rank Four (SP4) Pondextuer Eugene Williams was previously laid to rest without any funeral service because the...
cw34.com

Man arrested after barricading himself inside apartment

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who was threatening to harm himself was arrested on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An apartment building in the ARIUM Boynton Beach complex was evacuated and the neighborhood was on lockdown. Deputies say the man...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy