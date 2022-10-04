Read full article on original website
Harvest Fest has something for everyone
If you’re in that fall mood, downtown Billings at the Skypoint for Harvest Fest 2022. It starts bright and early at 9am and runs until 4pm with a little something for everyone including arts and crafts and even live music. It’s sponsored by Montana Brewing Company.
Pack the Mall in Pink in Billings starts October 15
The Rimrock Mall in Billings announced Wednesday they will be hosting a Pack the Mall in Pink fundraising event on October 15. According to the press release, the event occurs at the mall’s center court from 11 am to 3:30 pm. Pack the Mall in Pink includes raffle ticket...
Pizza Fundraising event in Billings helps the blind
Mark your calendars for October 20, 2022! The Rimrock Chapter of the Montana Association for the Blind (MAB) is hosting a community fundraising event at the Heights Pizza Ranch on October 20 from 5 pm to 9 pm. When you mention your support for the fundraiser, Pizza Ranch donates 20%...
Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!
Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
Put those boots on for an awesome, autumn day hike!
There are so many great walking and hiking trials in Billings and surrounding areas. This autumn weather is perfect for a beautiful day hike. If you need a some suggestions, here are a few of the most popular day hikes:. Mystic Lake, Silver Falls and Lost Lake, The Pryor Mountains,...
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
Vets career fair at Metrapark
The Metrapark is the place to be for military veterans looking for a new job or resource information. The Veterans Navigation Network is hosting its annual career fair and it begins at 11am and runs until 4pm in the MetraPark Pavilion Saturday, October 8. Veterans and their families will have...
First RallyCross Sunday in Billings
The Yellowstone Region SCCA is bringing fast action to the Yellowstone Drag Strip Sunday, October 9. It’s the first RallyCross of the season and it all starts at 9am at the Drag Strip. The Yellowstone Region Sports Car Club of America is the world’s largest motorsports organization and is...
Your Big Sky Weather October 8: Warm and Sunny
If autumn is your favorite season, this weekend has your ideal weather forecast. The Billings NWS is forecasting lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60’s with very little chance of moisture. Enjoy this perfect autumn day and the changing leaves.
