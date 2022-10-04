ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon called off due to unsafe ground

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQ4UH_0iLS2TWA00

Tuesday’s meeting at Huntingdon was abandoned after just two races due to unsafe ground conditions.

Jockeys reported that their mounts were slipping going into obstacles and following a course inspection the remainder of the card was called off.

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan cited the exceptionally dry summer and autumn as the likely culprit.

“After the first race one jockey reported his horse slipped and that was evident on the television pictures,” Duncan told Racing TV.

“When I walked out to inspect I could see a mark. Following the first chase (second race) we had jockeys reporting they had slipped into the fences.

“It’s a combination of things – the ground hasn’t ridden as it walked. The course inspectors and stewards have not disagreed with my going description, but we have a very drying wind and it’s nearly like spring grass. It’s challenging conditions at the moment.

“I didn’t come into this job to put horses on the floor or jockeys in hospital so I have to agree with the decision that it isn’t safe to continue.

“I don’t think we could physically have done any more to get this meeting on, we struggle to get water on and we’ll have to have a conversation as to regards the next meeting (October 11). Obviously we’ll have to do a lot of work to make sure it is safe.”

