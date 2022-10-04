Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
West Fargo wins OT thriller for ND State Soccer title
(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo needed double overtime to win the school’s fifth boys’ soccer championship. Ibrahim Bangura’s goal in the second overtime was the winner as the Packers beat Davies 2-1 at West Fargo High School on Saturday afternoon. It’s the first state soccer title for the Packers...
740thefan.com
MSUM offense has big day in win over Minot St.
(MSUM Athletics) MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team defeated Minot State, 36-14 in the Dragons’ Homecoming contest Saturday at Scheels Field in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM is now 2-4 overall and in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference while Minot State fell to 0-6 both overall and...
740thefan.com
Cobbers rout Macalester for homecoming win
(Concordia Athletics) MOORHEAD—It was all sunshine and happy memories as Concordia rattled off 29 unanswered points and downed Macalester 36-7 in the annual Homecoming game. If the team win wasn’t enough for a Homecoming celebration, then senior running back Peyton Mortenson added the pom-pom on top of the cheer. Mortenson rushed for three touchdowns and a season-high 166 yards to lead the offensive output. He also recorded a personal milestone in the second quarter when he became the 27th player in program history to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark.
740thefan.com
NDSU holds off Indiana State 31-26
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – TaMerik Williams rushed for a career-high 145 yards and three touchdowns to spark No. 1-ranked North Dakota State to a 31-26 road win over Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Saturday, Oct. 8. James Kaczor made a team-high 10 tackles including two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
740thefan.com
Four-goal first paces No. 3 North Dakota past Holy Cross, 6-0
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – No. 3 North Dakota struck four times in a 4:20 span in the first period to jump out in front and never look back in a 6-0 opening win over Holy Cross on Friday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena. Jackson Blake scored his...
740thefan.com
NDSU and UND Volleyball square off on Saturday night
(NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State (12-5, 5-0 Summit) volleyball team wraps up its homestand hosting North Dakota (7-9, 4-1 Summit) on Saturday night. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. MATCH COVERAGE. The match will be streamed and feature live statistics on GoBison.com. TICKETS. General...
740thefan.com
Fargo 9-Hole Public Golf Courses Closing for the Season
FARGO, ND- (October 6, 2022) As the season changes, the Fargo Park District will begin closing public golf courses. El Zagal, Prairiewood and Osgood Public Courses will be closed for the season at the end of the day on October 16, 2022. Rose Creek and Edgewood Public Golf Courses will...
740thefan.com
ND House candidate charged after assault in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said Kaitlyn Huss, 33, was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
740thefan.com
Fire destroys home in rural Barnes County
ECKELSON, N.D. (KFGO/NewsDakota.com) – A family is without a home after a fire Thursday afternoon in rural Barnes County. Rural Fire Chief Tim Lyter said the house, about five miles south of the I-94 Eckelson exit between Jamestown and Valley City, was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene around 12:45 p.m.
740thefan.com
Moorhead considering local regulations for the sale of THC-edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO KVRR) – The Moorhead City Council is discussing regulations for businesses selling THC-infused edibles extracted from hemp. A draft ordinance says businesses would have to obtain a license to sell products and other licensing fees for about $125 a year. It would also outline zoning districts for where sales and manufacturing could happen.
740thefan.com
Alvorado man charged in Polk County stolen property case
CROOKSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report on Monday, October 3rd, in rural Warren, where more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. An investigation into the incident commenced, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvorado,...
740thefan.com
Friday morning fire in Harwood remains under investigation
FARGO (KFGO) – A fire early Friday morning that happened in Harwood is being investigated as intentional, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s office. At the request of the Sheriff’s Office, a special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were on-site as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
740thefan.com
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff’s Office ‘confident’ early morning Harwood fire not accidental
HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is confident that the early morning fire in Harwood was not accidental. A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said a special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on-site as well.
740thefan.com
2 Lost English Springer Spaniels
Dotty and Willow are English Springer Spaniels who are lost around 4 miles east of Gardner off Hwy 26. Dotty is a black & white tri, wearing a collar with current rabies tag. Willow is liver & white tri, also wearing a collar. They have been missing since Sunday Oct 1st.
Comments / 0