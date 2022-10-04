Read full article on original website
Related
It’s Official: Michigan Is Home To The Tallest Living Pet Cat In The World!
A Michigan man is now the proud owner of a world-recorded setting pet. According to Guinness World Records, the recorded setting cat measuring 18.83 inches tall is the world's tallest domestic cat. Let's get to know the owner and the Guinness World Recorded Setting feline. Michigan Is Home To The...
Jeff Dunham to perform at Van Andel Arena on December 29
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s Still Not Canceled Tour will be making a stop in Grand Rapids. Dunham will perform at the Van Andel Arena on Thursday, December 29.
Michigan Kitten Named ‘Thor’ Lives Up To Its Mythical Name
The four month old ginger kitten is being considered a hero after saving a Farmington Hills family from certain death. 'Thor' Likes To Complain A Lot, And That Saved A Family From CO-2 Poisoning. The small, orange kitten began meowing incessantly when a garage door closed, spreading deadly carbon monoxide...
New 'SNL' cast member Michael Longfellow takes killer jabs at Arizona on 'Weekend Update'
Arizona has provided fertile ground for “Saturday Night Live” in recent years. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema alone has been good for a lot of laughs and still could be if the show wanted to go that route. Meghan McCain, Rep. Paul Gosar and former Sen. Jeff Flake have also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Class Is In Session: These Are Michigan’s Top Rated Public High Schools
From Pre-K to College, Michigan schools help shape some of the best and brightest, and a new list highlights these amazing schools. Every year Niche puts out a list of the best public high schools in Michigan and across the country for the coming year. This year's list was made on the following things.
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0