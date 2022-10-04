Read full article on original website
Easy Cheese Fondue Recipe
Who knew you could make your own cheese fondue at home? This fun appetizer only requires a handful of ingredients and comes together in under 30 minutes, making it ideal for serving to party guests. This recipe utilizes both Swiss and Gouda cheeses for a pairing of both sharp and nutty flavors. Trust us, once you taste this homemade fondue, you'll never buy storebought again.
Baked Chile Relleno Recipe
If you've been looking for one of those dishes that is so gorgeous and tasty it will impress even the most discerning of diners, well hey, those aren't hard to find! But if you also want that dish that also happens to be easy to prepare, then you're in luck with this baked chile relleno recipe from recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina. While traditional chile relleno is fried (oh, and it's pronounced liked chile RAY-EY-NO, by the way), this one uses classic ingredients and an alternative cooking method: baking.
Cheesy Mexican Cornbread Recipe
Cornbread is the ultimate Southern comfort food. It's the perfect addition to all types of dishes including barbecue, pot pie, and beef stew. While most recipes call for the inclusion of sugar or honey, this recipe eliminates both and instead pursues a more savory route with flavors from the Southwest and Mexico. This recipe has it all with green chiles for a sweet and tangy touch, jalapeños for a bit of heat, and shredded cheddar cheese for that cheesy melty goodness!
The Reason Buffalo Wings Always Come With Celery And Blue Cheese
It's the same thing wherever you go. Be it a place that claims it has "the best wings in the state" or a local bar, your order of crispy, juicy buffalo chicken wings always comes with a side of celery and blue cheese. Why is it never something like carrots and ranch dressing or lettuce leaves and sour cream? Who sold the famous poultry dish first?
What You Need To Know About Using An Oven, According To Samin Nosrat
Samin Nosrat is a Berkeley-based chef who got her start at the iconic Chez Panisse, working under Alice Waters. She is best known for her James Beard Award Winning cookbook, "Salt Fat Acid Heat," and her Netflix series by the same name, where she explores the four fundamental building blocks of cooking. Her book and show are filled with gold nuggets of information to level up your cooking game, no matter if you're a beginner or a professional chef.
Takeout-Inspired Chinese Chicken Recipe
Sometimes, you can get the taste of Chinese takeout without even leaving your home. When it comes to foods you order for takeout, Chinese is the go-to for many people and most people have the same local spot that they order from over and over again. This recipe for Chinese chicken is takeout-inspired. All you need is some chicken and a few additional ingredients for the delicious and flavorful sauce that compliments the chicken so well and voila, you have a takeout meal at home. Just serve over a bed of rice or noodles and you're in business!
The Unexpected Way Ina Garten Cures Salmon
Curing foods by rubbing or injecting them with a salt mixture and letting that salt do its magic over a period of time is a very popular way of preserving throughout the world (via The Seattle Times). For many of us, "salted and cured" might conjure up visions of delightful charcuterie boards with bits of dried ham and sausages artfully arranged with cheese, bread, and a nice glass of wine. Ina Garten is no stranger to that sort of platter, especially given her expertise as both a cook and party planner (per Barefoot Contessa). But curing isn't only for meats. It's a process that is used with fish as well, particularly in parts of the world where fish is abundant and winters are long.
The Reason Round Pizzas Come In Square Boxes
Picture this: It's Friday night. You just returned home from a long day at work, and the weekend has officially begun. You're far too tired to whip up a homemade dinner, so you order an extra-large pizza to enjoy. The piping hot, cheesy, and saucy 'za finally arrives. You set the box on the table, open it up, and allow the umami, comforting aroma to fill your abode. But as you hungrily grab a couple of pieces, you notice that each slice — which is likely triangular — is a fraction of a circular whole, which is then stored and transported in a square container. Your mind is understandably blown, and you start to wonder how this mathematical paradox has existed for so long in the culinary world. For one, many pizzas are round due to the traditional dough-making process, according to BakingHow.
Why Lidia Bastianich's Tuna Salad May Surprise You
Interestingly enough, the history of tuna salad is intricately woven into women's independence in the U.S. As middle-class women at the end of the 19th century began venturing out of the home more, restaurants started to cater to them, per Smithsonian Magazine. With more women entering the workforce, lunch counters began placing fish salads (popular among ladies) between two slices of bread to make lunch portable, accommodating a quick break.
Is It Possible To Overseason A Cast Iron Skillet?
If you know anything about cast iron skillets, you'll know that seasoning is one of the main reasons people love this particular cooking tool. As Lodge Cast Iron explains, taking a bit of extra time to properly season and maintain your cast iron skillet will keep any rust at bay. And, it makes cooking a lot easier by creating a naturally non-stick surface. There are many who absolutely swear by the results that cast iron cookware allows you to deliver (and there are many different ways to use a cast iron skillet as well, making it an even better investment).
Instagram Is Divided Over In-N-Out's Savory Meal Selection
In-N-Out is one of the most popular fast food chains in the country. Per Restaurant Business, the restaurant was the top pick for families, with 76.9% of survey respondents with kids giving it positive ratings. Known for its fresh, made-to-order burgers and fries, the chain has a steadfast following of loyal fans. The burger joint took to Instagram to ask its fans what their preferred meal is: the Double-Double Meal, Cheeseburger Meal, or Hamburger Meal. The post quickly amassed over 23,000 likes along with hundreds of comments from fans passionately choosing their favorite meal.
How To Nail The Bake Off, According To GBBO's Briony Williams
If you've ever watched "The Great British Bake Off," then you know that creating the perfect bakes takes a lot of time and a lot of work. The judges, especially Paul Hollywood, can be extremely critical of cakes, breads, biscuits, and pastries that aren't both technically perfect and also creative. It's a lot of pressure — never mind the fact that the contestants are being filmed the whole time, or that they're cooking in an outdoor tent that can sometimes be brutally hot and humid.
Gold Rush Cocktail Recipe
When we think of classic cocktails, we think of internationally renowned, decades-long favorites, born in bars so old we hardly know the origins. The gold rush? A recent classic, crafted in 2000 at New York's famous Milk & Honey. According to an interview featured on Punch with T.J. Siegal, the drink was a riff on his favorite, the bourbon sour, made silky sweet with the addition of honey syrup. Because Siegal drank his sours without egg and on the rocks, the gold rush is served the same way, further differing from a classic whiskey sour.
What Do The Numbers On A Toaster Mean?
There's a lot of gambling going on in your average kitchen. Do you dare to use that sour cream that's a day or two past its "sell by" date? Is that clumped-up sugar in the regularly neglected canister on the kitchen counter OK for making cookies? And when exactly did you buy that nutmeg you're sprinkling into the eggnog? These are all vexing questions, for sure. But for an almost daily kitchen gamble, nothing beats spinning the dial on your toaster, settling on a number in search of that just-right level of warmth, crunch, and caramelization for your morning avocado toast.
Easy Homemade Ciabatta Recipe
Most people think that bread-making is a labor-intensive process, making them shy away from ever trying to make a loaf themselves. However, this recipe for ciabatta bread will prove you wrong because bread making can be easy to make — the proof is in this recipe. How do 10 minutes of prep time and 20 minutes of bake time sound? This recipe yields eight slices and you can use the ciabatta however you wish. Whether you want to make sandwiches or to use the bread dunk in your soup on a cold winter night, it hits the spot.
How To Take Your Key Lime Pie Base To The Next Level
Key lime pie is truly an indulgence like no other. It's tart, it's sweet, it's creamy, it's fluffy. The legendary dessert's origin story has been up for debate for generations. According to Southern Living, one theory states that the pie was actually invented in New York City rather than Florida, where lots of people falsely assume most of the world's key limes are grown. Allegedly, in the early 1930s, a group of workers at the New York Condensed Milk Company replaced lemon juice with lime juice in its famous Magic Lemon Cream Pie. Another popular anecdote involves a woman simply known as Aunt Sally, who baked the first key lime pies in the Curry Mansion Inn in the 1890s.
Trader Joe's Mouthwatering Garlic Spread Has A Grip On Reddit
Trader Joe's is the mecca for inventive snacks, pre-made dips, frozen meals, and more that has generated a cult-like following. TJ's plays up seasonal flavors and constantly cranks out new products, drumming up buzz like an artist dropping a new single. Enthusiasts keep a finger on TJ's pulse via its active social media and podcast then flock to stores to be the first to try its newest creations.
The Frozen Aldi Seafood That's Baffling Reddit In All The Right Ways
If there's a grocery store that you can always depend on when it comes to gourmet items at a lower price, Aldi has your back. After sweeping the 2022 Product of the Year Awards in seven categories, Aldi has been deemed a high-profile grocery store, placing itself in close quarters with Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.
