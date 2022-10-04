Read full article on original website
Related
Melvin Gordon staring down Russell Wilson became an instant NFL meme
The Denver Broncos are a complete mess right now. Despite the fact that they’ve won two games, they should have won a third on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, especially with KJ Hamler WIDE OPEN. How much of it is on Russell Wilson? Well, he’s thrown over just...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Aaron Rodgers criticizes Packers after loss in London
Aaron Rodgers sounds none too happy with the Packers. The Green Bay Packers killed themselves in London on Sunday. While the New York Giants absolutely played a respectable game, the Packers didn’t even go to the run game despite having one of the league’s best running backs at their disposal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 NFL head coaches who need to start updating their resume after Week 5
With each passing week in the NFL season, the hot seat only increases in temperature. Here are three head coaches whose seats got hotter after Week 5. The 2022 NFL season entered its fifth week, which means fans and media get a clearer picture if teams are headed toward playoff contention or if they are heading toward last place and towards the top of the NFL Draft order. However the season goes, the head coach is going to be the face of the franchise’s season.
NFL Analysis Network
Green Bay Packers Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Week 5
The Green Bay Packers have responded in a big way since their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They have won three games in a row since and will be looking to make that four against the New York Giants this weekend overseas in London. This is the...
Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down
Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
Kenny Pickett speaks out about dirty hits from Bills players in blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was the victim of several dirty hits from the Buffalo Bills, and he didn’t hesitate to stand up for himself. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was on the receiving end of a dirty hit or two from the Buffalo Bills, and he didn’t hesitate to stand up for himself. In a video tweeted by Ari Meirov, Shaq Lawson was shown hitting Pickett below the knee after he had gotten rid of the ball.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Belichick has tense exchange about Matt Patricia’s role and the Patriots’ offensive play-caller situation
After a weeks-long hiatus, the Patriots’ offensive play-calling situation came up again during Bill Belichick’s press conference on Friday. Offensive line coach and senior advisor Matt Patricia has appeared to be the play-caller following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this past offseason. As Patricia and the Patriots prepare for the Lions, Belichick fielded a reporter’s question about how well Patricia has done so far in his new role.
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Jerome Boger’s explanation of Grady Jarrett’s roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady is absolutely pitiful
Jerome Boger defends easily the worst call of the 2022 NFL season by saying Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground “unnecessarily” on a critical third-down sack. Congratulations, Jerome Boger! You are now the most hated man in the...
Did NFL concussion controversy influence controversial Tom Brady call?
Skip Bayless argued that Tom Brady got a controversial roughing the passer call because of the NFL concussion controversy with Tua Tagovailoa. The NFL just revised concussion protocols following the controversy around Tua Tagovailoa being allowed to return to play after showing signs of ataxia, or poor body control, after a hit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Green Bay Packers, in London for Sunday's NFL game, give Abbey Road photo their own spin
Green Bay CEO Mark Murphy and former Packers greats tour London and make a stop at Abbey Road, giving Waukesha fans a thrill.
Vikings win pours salt in the wound for Aaron Rodgers’ NFC North prediction
It turns out someone besides the Green Bay Packers may win the NFC North after all, because so far, the Minnesota Vikings lead with a 4-1 record. Before the season kicked off, Aaron Rodgers laughed at the idea that anyone besides the Packers thinks they can conquer the NFC North.
Best memes and tweets after Cowboys, Cooper Rush dominate Super Bowl champion Rams
The Dallas Cowboys do not lose with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback. That stands true after they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. The Dallas Cowboys went from “season being over” to “playoff contenders” in the span of four weeks. After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a right thumb fracture, all the Cowboys have done is win with Cooper Rush starting in place. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders in consecutive weeks. Perhaps their biggest win of the season arrived in Week 5.
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Giants vs. Packers: NFL experts make Week 5 picks
The New York Giants (3-1) will visit the Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom on Sunday morning. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7.5-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at...
LOOK: Pat Patriot brings out the best in New England during Lions shutout
The New England Patriots rocked a classic throwback look featuring Pat Patriot and rode that style to a shutout of the visiting Detroit Lions. Rookie quarterback playing well? Check. Pat Patriot Uniforms? Check. Boston sportswriters left stunned and possibly shaken in the press box? Check. All the ingredients of a...
Sure looks like Broncos traded for the wrong Seahawks quarterback
The Broncos made a huge decision to trade for Russell Wilson this offseason. Should they have traded for Geno Smith instead?. This offseason one of the biggest moves was the Denver Broncos sending five draft picks and three players out to get Russell Wilson back. With that transaction, they also earned (and exercised) the right to extend Wilson for five years and over $150 million in guaranteed money.
Did scoreboard screw Cardinals over vs Eagles on final drive?
The Cardinals lost to the Eagles in Arizona on a missed last-second field goal, but did the scoreboard screw over Kyler Murray and the offense?. Only the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals were interested in providing any NFL drama in the late-afternoon slate of Week 5. With the Cowboys handling the Rams and 49ers blowing out the Panthers, Philly was trying to remain the league’s only undefeated team on the road in Arizona.
FanSided
289K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0