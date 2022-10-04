ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Aaron Rodgers criticizes Packers after loss in London

Aaron Rodgers sounds none too happy with the Packers. The Green Bay Packers killed themselves in London on Sunday. While the New York Giants absolutely played a respectable game, the Packers didn’t even go to the run game despite having one of the league’s best running backs at their disposal.
3 NFL head coaches who need to start updating their resume after Week 5

With each passing week in the NFL season, the hot seat only increases in temperature. Here are three head coaches whose seats got hotter after Week 5. The 2022 NFL season entered its fifth week, which means fans and media get a clearer picture if teams are headed toward playoff contention or if they are heading toward last place and towards the top of the NFL Draft order. However the season goes, the head coach is going to be the face of the franchise’s season.
Green Bay Packers Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Week 5

The Green Bay Packers have responded in a big way since their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They have won three games in a row since and will be looking to make that four against the New York Giants this weekend overseas in London. This is the...
Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down

Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
Kenny Pickett speaks out about dirty hits from Bills players in blowout

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was the victim of several dirty hits from the Buffalo Bills, and he didn’t hesitate to stand up for himself. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was on the receiving end of a dirty hit or two from the Buffalo Bills, and he didn’t hesitate to stand up for himself. In a video tweeted by Ari Meirov, Shaq Lawson was shown hitting Pickett below the knee after he had gotten rid of the ball.
Bill Belichick has tense exchange about Matt Patricia’s role and the Patriots’ offensive play-caller situation

After a weeks-long hiatus, the Patriots’ offensive play-calling situation came up again during Bill Belichick’s press conference on Friday. Offensive line coach and senior advisor Matt Patricia has appeared to be the play-caller following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this past offseason. As Patricia and the Patriots prepare for the Lions, Belichick fielded a reporter’s question about how well Patricia has done so far in his new role.
Did NFL concussion controversy influence controversial Tom Brady call?

Skip Bayless argued that Tom Brady got a controversial roughing the passer call because of the NFL concussion controversy with Tua Tagovailoa. The NFL just revised concussion protocols following the controversy around Tua Tagovailoa being allowed to return to play after showing signs of ataxia, or poor body control, after a hit.
Best memes and tweets after Cowboys, Cooper Rush dominate Super Bowl champion Rams

The Dallas Cowboys do not lose with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback. That stands true after they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. The Dallas Cowboys went from “season being over” to “playoff contenders” in the span of four weeks. After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a right thumb fracture, all the Cowboys have done is win with Cooper Rush starting in place. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders in consecutive weeks. Perhaps their biggest win of the season arrived in Week 5.
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Sure looks like Broncos traded for the wrong Seahawks quarterback

The Broncos made a huge decision to trade for Russell Wilson this offseason. Should they have traded for Geno Smith instead?. This offseason one of the biggest moves was the Denver Broncos sending five draft picks and three players out to get Russell Wilson back. With that transaction, they also earned (and exercised) the right to extend Wilson for five years and over $150 million in guaranteed money.
Did scoreboard screw Cardinals over vs Eagles on final drive?

The Cardinals lost to the Eagles in Arizona on a missed last-second field goal, but did the scoreboard screw over Kyler Murray and the offense?. Only the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals were interested in providing any NFL drama in the late-afternoon slate of Week 5. With the Cowboys handling the Rams and 49ers blowing out the Panthers, Philly was trying to remain the league’s only undefeated team on the road in Arizona.
