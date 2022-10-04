ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Philadelphia

Fans Leave Stadium Before Overtime of Ugly Broncos-Colts Game

Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to...
Yardbarker

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill in walking boot after suffering foot injury

The Miami Dolphins are an injury-plagued team following Week 5. That now includes star wide receiver Tyreek Hill being seen in a walking boot following Sunday’s blowout loss to the New York Jets. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the injury is not considered too serious. However,...
NBC Philadelphia

Lions' Saivion Smith Leaves Game Vs. Patriots in Ambulance

Lions’ Saivion Smith leaves game vs. Patriots in ambulance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Saivion Smith was the center of a scary scene at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Detroit Lions defensive back went down to the turf on his team’s second defensive play of the game against...
NBC Philadelphia

Draymond Green's Post-Jordan Poole Altercation Timeline Revealed

Kerr, Myers reveal Draymond timeline after Poole incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It’s unclear exactly what went down before, during and after Draymond Green and Jordan Poole’s practice incident on Wednesday. But Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers provided some transparency the next...
