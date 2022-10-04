Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense congratulates Heather Feli on receiving the International Council on Systems Engineering’s (INCOSE) Outstanding Service Award. The award was presented for her unrelenting dedication and transformative leadership in supporting and empowering women leaders to author and publish their important works in the Emerging Trends in Systems Engineering: Practical Research from Women Leaders book.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO