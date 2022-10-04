Read full article on original website
clarkson.edu
Clarkson University’s Kelly Chezum Elected First Woman Chair at ANCA
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) Board of Directors has announced the election of Kelly Chezum, vice president of external relations at Clarkson University, as the regional economic nonprofit’s next chair. The vote makes Chezum the first woman to serve as board president in ANCA’s 67-year history.
clarkson.edu
Heather Feli ’03
Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense congratulates Heather Feli on receiving the International Council on Systems Engineering’s (INCOSE) Outstanding Service Award. The award was presented for her unrelenting dedication and transformative leadership in supporting and empowering women leaders to author and publish their important works in the Emerging Trends in Systems Engineering: Practical Research from Women Leaders book.
