Whoopi Goldberg Has a Word for Critics Talking About Her Weight

Whoopi Goldberg has a word for a critic that made false claims about her role in the upcoming film, Till.

Whoopi plays Alma Carthan in the film about the 14-year-old who was slain by white men in 1955.

A movie critic said some not-so-flattering things about Whoopi and claimed she wore a fat suit for the role.

On a recent episode of The View, Whoopi responded. “I don’t care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me.”

“It’s ok to not be a fan of the movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out.”

Till is in theaters on October 14.

