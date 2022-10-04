ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Has a Word for Critics Talking About Her Weight

By WLNK Staff
 5 days ago

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Whoopi Goldberg has a word for a critic that made false claims about her role in the upcoming film, Till.

Whoopi plays Alma Carthan in the film about the 14-year-old who was slain by white men in 1955.

A movie critic said some not-so-flattering things about Whoopi and claimed she wore a fat suit for the role.

On a recent episode of The View, Whoopi responded. “I don’t care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me.”

“It’s ok to not be a fan of the movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out.”

Till is in theaters on October 14.

Does a film review help you decide if you’ll see a movie or not? What film did you see that had bad reviews but you liked it?

