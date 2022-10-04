Read full article on original website
Related
WPTV
Governor Ron DeSantis provides latest updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts from Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis provided updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts from Fort Myers on Saturday. He was joined by local officials to announce that access has been cleared for residents to return to Fort Myers Beach. "And so as of 7am This morning, the first...
WPTV
'Operation Blue Roof' to provide tarps for damaged roofs in southwest Florida
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has activated Operation Blue Roof in southwest Florida to provide temporary tarp-like coverings to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. The service is free to homeowners in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier, and DeSoto counties. The initial sign-up period...
Comments / 0