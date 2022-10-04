ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

247Sports

Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts

Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”

Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7

The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Auburn football's slide started with Steven Leath

How did Auburn football team get to this place, where it is a 29 ½ - point underdog at Georgia? It all started with ill-fated president Steven Leath. Leath, who took over as Auburn’s president in 2017, almost immediately got crossways with basketball coach Bruce Pearl, not the Auburn person you want to be crossways with. Leath talked like he was ready to cut Pearl loose, but he soon came to the realization that doing that would be a really bad idea that would put his own job security in doubt. He settled for firing two lower-level support staffers for the flimsiest of reasons.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Notable quotes from OSU football players after win vs. Texas Tech

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football needed another all-around effort in order to remain undefeated on the season. The Cowboys rallied from an eight-point second-half deficit to beat Big 12 opponent Texas Tech, 41-31, inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday. Quarterback Spencer Sanders was responsible for three total touchdowns...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson makes NFL debut

Aug 20, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) drops back the pass against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. (Photo: Rich Storry, USA TODAY Sports)<figure class="aligncenter figure"><picture><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/68/279/11279068.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(max-width: 620px)" /><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/68/279/11279068.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(min-width: 620px)" /><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/68/279/11279068.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(min-width: 900px)" /><img src="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/68/279/11279068.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/68/279/11279068.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" data-src="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/68/279/11279068.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" /></picture><figcaption><span class="meta">(Photo: Rich Storry, USA TODAY Sports)</span></figcaption></figure>
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Alabama Falls To Third In AP Poll

One never knows what to expect from the sports journalists and broadcast personalities who are selected to vote in the once-prestigious Associated Press college football poll. This is not to say that Alabama didn’t deserve to be penalized for its under-achieving, yet winning, performance against Texas A&M Saturday. Alabama played without its Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, at quarterback, and the offense sputtered badly in the 24-20 win.
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

247Sports

