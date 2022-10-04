Linebacker David Long just saved the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel's squad squandered multiple late opportunities, and allowed the Washington Commanders to march down the field for what could be the game-winning touchdown. On a desperation heave, the Titans were called for a pass interference in the end zone, giving Washington the ball at the two-yard line with a fresh set of downs and just seconds to go in the game. On their third attempt to get into the end zone, Carson Wentz passed to his left, but Long leaped in front of the receiver and made a diving interception. Instant replay confirmed that the former WVU star had made a clean pick with just a handful of seconds left, leading to a kneel down and a win for the Titans.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO