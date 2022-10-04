Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast FoundationBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Today's Browns loss takes the fun out of the Guardians win (opinion)Jake WellsCleveland, OH
247Sports
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”
Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Texas A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 1 Alabama defeated Texas A&M, 24-20, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 6-0 on the season. "It's always great to win when you...
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe assess QB's first start vs. Texas A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For the first time since January of 2021, a player other than Bryce Young started a game at quarterback for Alabama. With last year’s Heisman winner still dealing with an injured shoulder, the Crimson Tide turned to Jalen Milroe against the Texas A&M Aggies. Milroe,...
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7
The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
247Sports
Auburn football's slide started with Steven Leath
How did Auburn football team get to this place, where it is a 29 ½ - point underdog at Georgia? It all started with ill-fated president Steven Leath. Leath, who took over as Auburn’s president in 2017, almost immediately got crossways with basketball coach Bruce Pearl, not the Auburn person you want to be crossways with. Leath talked like he was ready to cut Pearl loose, but he soon came to the realization that doing that would be a really bad idea that would put his own job security in doubt. He settled for firing two lower-level support staffers for the flimsiest of reasons.
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
College football rankings: Alabama holds No. 1 Coaches Poll top 25 ranking after upset scare from Texas A&M
No. 1 Alabama got an October fright from Texas A&M while UCLA made a statement behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson against No. 11 Utah as two of the top storylines to consider when it comes to the college football rankings. And as college football enters its midseason point and Week 7 of the schedule. the AFCA Coaches Poll top 25-rankings are here to reflect a new look at the best teams on the gridiron.
WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights
North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
WATCH: David Long with an amazing play to win the game
Linebacker David Long just saved the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel's squad squandered multiple late opportunities, and allowed the Washington Commanders to march down the field for what could be the game-winning touchdown. On a desperation heave, the Titans were called for a pass interference in the end zone, giving Washington the ball at the two-yard line with a fresh set of downs and just seconds to go in the game. On their third attempt to get into the end zone, Carson Wentz passed to his left, but Long leaped in front of the receiver and made a diving interception. Instant replay confirmed that the former WVU star had made a clean pick with just a handful of seconds left, leading to a kneel down and a win for the Titans.
Johnny Manziel, Kellen Mond speak out on final play call of A&M-Alabama game
Texas A&M used four turnovers from Alabama (scoring 17 points off of those miscues), two late drives, and a pass interference call to put itself at the Tide's three yard line down 24-20 with three seconds left in the game. The Aggies then had a multitude of options available to them from the right hash mark and most people would have assumed that they would have tried a throw to the wide side of the field and give the Aggies' receivers (who had shined versus the Tide's veteran defensive backs) or running back Devon Achane a chance to make a play in the end zone.
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson speaks to GoPowercat after Maize's 52-51 win against Derby
After putting on a thrilling performance in 2021 with Derby fending off a Maize two-point try that would've won the game as time expired, few could've imagined the 2022 rematch could reach or exceed such a bar but it might have. With Kansas State's own Chris Klieman and Brian Anderson...
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
How did Pro Football Focus grade the Washington-Arizona State game?
There is certainly a lot to chew on if you're a Washington fan today after Saturday's 45-38 loss to Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium. We know the UW coaches have their own grades that they give out after every game, and our own Scott Eklund has given out his, but what do others think?
OSU football sets new program record for consecutive weeks ranked in top 15 of AP Poll
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football set a new program record for consecutive weeks ranked inside the top 15 of the Associated Press Poll, which was released on Sunday. The undefeated Cowboys dropped one spot to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25, despite earning a 41-31 win against Texas Tech inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday.
Notable quotes from OSU football players after win vs. Texas Tech
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football needed another all-around effort in order to remain undefeated on the season. The Cowboys rallied from an eight-point second-half deficit to beat Big 12 opponent Texas Tech, 41-31, inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday. Quarterback Spencer Sanders was responsible for three total touchdowns...
Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson makes NFL debut
Aug 20, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) drops back the pass against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. (Photo: Rich Storry, USA TODAY Sports)<figure class="aligncenter figure"><picture><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/68/279/11279068.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(max-width: 620px)" /><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/68/279/11279068.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(min-width: 620px)" /><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/68/279/11279068.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(min-width: 900px)" /><img src="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/68/279/11279068.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/68/279/11279068.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" data-src="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/68/279/11279068.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" /></picture><figcaption><span class="meta">(Photo: Rich Storry, USA TODAY Sports)</span></figcaption></figure>
Alabama Falls To Third In AP Poll
One never knows what to expect from the sports journalists and broadcast personalities who are selected to vote in the once-prestigious Associated Press college football poll. This is not to say that Alabama didn’t deserve to be penalized for its under-achieving, yet winning, performance against Texas A&M Saturday. Alabama played without its Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, at quarterback, and the offense sputtered badly in the 24-20 win.
