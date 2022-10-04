ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Styles Prescod Picks Up Iowa Football Offer

By Rob Howe
 5 days ago

Indiana O-Lineman Visited Hawkeyes Saturday

Styles Prescod does his homework, on and off the field. The Class of 2024 offensive lineman understands the importance of finding a college that can develop his mind and game.

He sees that with the Hawkeyes.

"Iowa has an extremely rich history with building quality linemen," Prescod told HN. "You could definitely argue that there’s no place better at doing so in the country."

Prescod (6-6, 265) now has the opportunity to become a Hawkeye after picking up a scholarship offer while visiting campus this past weekend. The Fishers (IN) Hamilton Southeastern High standout also reports opportunities from Ball State, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Indiana, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Purdue, Toledo, West Virginia and Western Michigan. Notre Dame and Wisconsin are showing interest.

"The next couple of weeks I’ll be at IU, Michigan State, Purdue and then West Virginia at some point. I’ll also be going back down to Cincinnati at a later date," he said.

Prescod visited Iowa at the end of July. He's been building a bond with Hawkeye offensive line coach George Barnett.

"Coach Barnett and I have been in contact for a while now, and he’s seen my film progress this season. He likes my style of play and thinks I could help the program," Prescod said.

He views the Hawkeyes as a viable option for his future.

"Iowa could be a good spot for me to go considering it’s not super far from home, it still has the Midwest feel and the community is all about the Hawkeyes," Prescod said.

The staff showed him that it's welcoming.

"I enjoyed pregame on the field. Sometimes the coaches don’t really interact with the recruits as much. So seeing the coaching staff walking around and talking to everyone was good," Prescod said.

Rivals ranks him as a three-star prospect and the No. 10 overall player in Indiana for '24. You can check out Prescod's midseason highlights HERE .

