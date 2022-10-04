Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Blade
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have continued to release new promotional trailers for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game despite delays. Ahead of the video game's release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, a new promotional trailer has been revealed for the video game spotlighting and introducing the playable Marvel hero Blade.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Update Available Now
Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.
Digital Trends
What games can you play on OneXplayer Mini?
The OneXplayer Mini is a powerful handheld gaming PC that can run many of today’s hottest games. Whether you want to play some Grand Theft Auto V while away from home or just want to relax with Stardew Valley, there’s an incredible list of titles that are supported by the handheld. If you’re curious to know exactly what the OneXplayer Mini can run before picking one up, here’s a look at its list of supported games.
Digital Trends
Trying to find the right scares for you? Here’s a guide to horror game subgenres
When it comes to video game genres, it can feel like reading a different language. Every major genre has multiple fractures and splinters coming off of it, such as RPGs being broken down into JRPGs, WRPGs, CRPGs, ARPGs, and more. Horror is no exception, though the way it’s been carved up like a jack-o’-lantern is especially notable. It isn’t unique that horror games use subgenres to describe mechanics, however, those classifications can pull double duty. They communicate how the games will attempt to scare you.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game Release Date
Nintendo has announced that the latest and greatest Nintendo 64 video game to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will officially arrive next week. Previously revealed during a Nintendo Direct in early September as joining the lineup of N64 titles available on the service, Pilotwings 64 will officially arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 13th for subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier.
ohmymag.co.uk
This iconic PS1 game that we all loved is now worth $20,000
Many cult licences were born on the PS1. Spyro, Gran Turismo, Resident Evil, Suikoden: these sagas known to all today had their first hours of glory on Sony's mythical console. At the time, to get these games, you had to leave your home. The PS1, the debut of many mythical...
Digital Trends
Overwatch 2 Sojourn guide: abilities, strategies, counters, and more
The most exciting part of any Overwatch update, or in this case sequel, is the new heroes. Overwatch 2 launched with not one, but three brand new heroes across its three classes to expand the already impressive roster. The cast of Overwatch was already quite diverse in terms of design, but also how each hero functioned, with unique abilities, strengths, and roles in the competitive shooter. The new additions for Overwatch 2 include Sojourn, Kiriko, and Junker Queen.
New PlayStation Plus freebie slammed as 'one of the worst games ever made'
A surprise bonus free game for select PlayStation Plus users has been slammed as "one of the worst games ever made" by some subscribers. Towards the end of September, it was announced that the PlayStation Plus Essential tier would be getting Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot for October. That's a pretty great lineup, and one subscribers have been largely pleased with.
EW.com
'The Last of Us': Sony E3 offerings also include 'Harry Potter'
Whereas Microsoft seemed most concerned with highlighting the Xbox 360's role as your living-room media thingamajig, Sony emphasized its games (and the PlayStation 3's exclusive titles) more than anything else at its E3 press briefing Monday night. This resulted in one stunning game demo after another and theoretically positioned the PS3 as the true hardcore gamer's system, even though the Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii both enjoy a significantly larger user base.
Digital Trends
Why you shouldn’t expect a PlayStation 5 Pro anytime soon
It seems pretty likely that Sony will eventually release a “PlayStation 5 Pro” somewhere down the line. The company has a history of making mid-generation console updates with things like the PS4 Slim and Pro, as well as the PS3 Slim, and there are current rumors suggesting that a new base model PS5 may be coming soon. All that is to say that there’s certainly a precedent for an upgrade coming sooner or later, but Sony has made it clear that if a Pro model is in the works, it’ll be leaning toward the “later” side of things.
Digital Trends
Take advantage of this GameStop trade-in deal and upgrade to a PS5 for less
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. As you may know, GameStop allows you to trade in old consoles and games that you’re not using anymore for store credit, which eventually goes toward the purchase of new gear. It’s an excellent way to save some money if you’re upgrading to a new console, such as a PlayStation 5, for example. Every once in a while, they run a promotion where you can get a little extra to put toward a new purchase. Well, right now that’s exactly what’s happening. From now until when the sale ends on October 8, in-store when you trade in your old PS4 console, you’ll get an extra $25 to apply to a purchase of a PS5, allowing you to upgrade to the latest console for less.
Digital Trends
EA Origin has been replaced with a new, faster PC app
After the announcement in 2020 that the EA Origin marketplace would be shutting down, EA has released its next PC platform: the EA app. Origin was EA’s exclusive PC launcher for its titles first launched in 2011. It was intended to compete with other digital PC storefronts such as Steam, though it eventually integrated with its competitor to sell their titles on that service. Origin, however, was still required to run EA titles even if bought on Steam. Despite accumulating over 50 million registered users, the service was heavily criticized and maligned by the PC community due to security flaws and suspicions of spying on players. In late 2020, EA announced that it would retire Origin in favor of a new client simply called the EA app.
Ars Technica
The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is out, and it looks pretty solid
The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is live ahead of the film's April 2023 launch in theaters, and—hey, whaddya know—it looks decent. We now have a look at what CGI Mario looks like, as re-created by longtime CGI animation studio Illumination Entertainment, and the character has received a serious touch-up compared to the longtime visual archetype used in 3D Mario video games and instruction manual images since the launch of Super Mario Sunshine. In great news, the version in today's trailer appears to deliver cartoonish exuberance while also looking a bit more human inside this film's fantastical world.
Science has found 'the scariest horror game of all time'
Which horror game is the scariest? That answer would depend on a number of things - what phobias you have, what your tolerance is for scares, which types of games you like and dislike to play... Well, chuck all of that out of the window. A scientific study has discovered...
Digital Trends
Dune: Awakening: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
The Dune franchise once had a major position in games. As time went on, however, we hit a drought of Dune titles that lasted decades. With the release of the new films bringing the IP back into the spotlight, we not only got an announcement of a new RTS Dune game, Dune: Spice Wars, but a second one as well that took the entire industry by surprise. While Spice Wars returns to the classic RTS genre that Dune games had previously helped establish, this new title takes the series in a different direction.
