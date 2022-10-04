Memphis football will be paid up to $1 million by Missouri for agreeing to move their 2023 game to St. Louis, athletic director Laird Veatch told The Commercial Appeal on Tuesday.

Veatch said that in addition to the $250,000 cancellation fee, Memphis will receive an additional $500,000 guarantee from Missouri as well as up to $250,000 in lower level tickets for which Memphis will keep the revenue.

Had Missouri bought out the game, Memphis would've received only $250,000 per the terms of the original contract.

The game, which was announced Monday, will be played on Sept. 23 at The Dome at America's Center. It takes the place of the return game of a home-and-home series between the two schools that was scheduled to be played at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The teams last met in 2018, a game Missouri won 65-33 at home.

When Missouri initially announced its schedule last month, Memphis was not listed. Veatch later said in an interview that Missouri expressed interest in buying out the game and the schools have been discussing it for several months.

In a statement Monday, Veatch said the school was "disappointed" the game wouldn't be in Memphis and the school explored every possible alternative to keeping the game. He said agreeing to relocate in St. Louis, 4 1/2 hours away, was "the best remaining option for our football program."

Memphis would've had trouble scheduling another Power Five opponent on short notice since the majority of teams locked in their 2023 non-conference schedule years in advance. The Tigers are no different: their 2024 non-conference schedule is set.

Memphis' non-conference schedule for 2023 is as follows. Home vs. Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 2, at Arkansas State (Sept. 9), facing Missouri in St. Louis (Sept. 23) and home vs. Boise State on Sept. 30.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis football will be paid up to $1 million by Missouri for relocating 2023 game