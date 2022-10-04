Read full article on original website
Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex to host Houma Halloween Open
The countdown to Halloween is here and the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex is gearing up with Houma Halloween Open Tennis Tournament. The tournament will be held at the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex (Renaissance) on Saturday, October 22 beginning at 8 a.m. The first round match draw times will be posted...
La Fete Des Vieux Temps returns to Raceland this weekend
Called the “Festival of Old Times”, La Fete Des Vieux Temps features a celebration of music, dancing, Cajun food, and arts & crafts show. This long standing event is a local favorite and showcases the true authentic Cajun culture of Lafourche Parish. The festival is hosted annually by the Bayou Lafourche Festival Association. This organization is comprised of the Lockport Volunteer Fire Dept. (Community Crusaders), Lafourche Fire District No 1 Volunteers, the Raceland Lions Club and the Lockport Carnival Club. This annual fundraiser helps to assist these groups in continuing to provide for our community.
Houma Republic Women to host Coffee Wine and Politics event
Houma Republic Women will host an evening of discussion on October 13, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Coffee, Wine and Politics event. “Please join us for an evening of fun, where the coffee is hot, the wine is red, and the politics is friendly,” reads a statement from Houma Republic Women.
Houma Chef KJ Townsend Brings a Taste of Louisiana to Charlotte, NC
Chef KJ Townsend, owner and chef at Quizine Quarters in Houma is one of 14 top Louisiana chefs heading to Charlotte to feature the state’s unique flavors in several of the area’s top restaurants. Explore Houma, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present the “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022, as part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails tourism marketing campaign.
Terrebonne General announced three nurses named as 2022 “Great 100 Nurses”
Terrebonne General Health System Nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Katherina Hawkins, RN, BSN, CAPA; Susan Matthews, MSN, MBA-HC, CGRN, CER; and Donna Ward, MSN, RN, were honored at the Annual Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana. The Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana Foundation recognizes outstanding...
Thibodaux Blood Center to host First Responders For Life donation event
The Blood Center in Thibodaux is hosting a First Responders For Life donation event, encouraging first responders and members of the community to roll up their sleeves to help save lives. The two part donation drive will take place on the following dates:. Thursday, October 13, from 2 p.m. –...
Trunk or Treats, Music, Craft Shows, and MORE This Weekend in Terrebonne/Lafourche!
No tricks only treats for this weekend! Are you looking for some Fall fun in the Terrebonne and Lafourche area?! There are so many activities to choose from!. Bayou Strolls (Fall & Winter Group) | Friday, October 7 | 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Downtown Houma Marina The Bayou Strolls group brings mamas and kids together for a refreshing active way to get the community together. They’re a few moms with babes in the stroller or baby carriers exploring Downtown Houma for some fresh air, exercise, and quality venting sessions. You will be in good company! Bring a friend!
October 21 WBA Luncheon Features Local Entrepreneur and Non-Profit Founder
The Bayou Region Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) will host a Networking Luncheon on Friday, October 21 featuring a local entrepreneur and the Founder/President of We Inspire La, Latoya Walters. Walters faced adversity when addiction found the best of her. Instead of letting her battles overcome her, she has stood...
Cassidy Tours Glass Half Full Recycling Facility, Discusses Role in Disaster Relief, Prevention
Yesterday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) visited Glass Half Full in New Orleans. Glass Half Full was started by students at Tulane University to address a lack of glass recycling in New Orleans. They now offer residential and business pick-up, as well as free drop-off at their recycling facility in the Desire neighborhood.
