In retail, speed is a strategic advantage. So is having the right inventory on hand at the right time. Much, of course, depends on having the right goods physically present, lining the shelves within the warehouses and ready to line the (virtual and brick and mortar) shelves to entice customers.
HSBC has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) for customers in its two largest markets, the U.K. and Hong Kong, to simplify and speed trade. Developed in partnership with the IT consultancy CGI, the new platform allows clients to manage all their trade finance products online, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release.
The cloud business technology company ECI Software Solutions announced Friday (Oct. 7) the completion of its takeover of ES Tech Group, a U.K.-based B2B eCommerce software and services business. The acquisition expands ECI’s existing eCommerce solutions portfolio and furthers its investments in the digital economy and eCommerce, the firm...
Today in the connected economy, Walmart announced it is getting into the concert business by hosting a music festival inside its new metaverse space. Also, Mastercard teams with fraud prevention firm Ravelin to provide more secure quick commerce, and Spotify acquires Kinzen to improve its efforts at detecting harmful speech.
Hedge fund Tiger Global is looking to raise $6 billion in a new fund, even as investors shy away from venture backing. The $6 billion figure is less than half of New York-based Tiger’s previous fund and less than the $8 billion that clients had originally been told the company would target, according to published reports Thursday (Oct. 6).
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
In an effort to boost his dark kitchens business, Travis Kalanick is going after restaurant aggregators. The Uber co-founder and onetime CEO is now putting his focus (and hundreds of millions of his dollars) into his CloudKitchens virtual restaurant company — and is also throwing his weight behind a group lobbying for legislation that would compel aggregators to share customer data with so-called “dark kitchens” and set a cap on the fees they charge, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
TD Securities will be joining cross-border B2B payment network Visa B2B Connect, to help out with quick account to account international payments, a press release said. Visa B2B Connect wants to address the challenges of cross-border money movements, including numerous systematic issues, poor visibility and inefficiency, which many institutions cite as a huge obstacle for them, the press release said.
Executives from legacy banks are leaving key positions in innovative units and subsidiaries to take on roles at newer firms deep in the trenches of digital assets. In one example, Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the company to take on a role at Six Digital Exchange, per a CoinDesk report Thursday (Oct. 6). Six Digital, a Swiss digital asset exchange, offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets.
The job of a chief financial officer (CFO) is like putting together a puzzle, as CFOs must manage rising interest rates, inflation and other pieces of a bigger picture. “It’s challenging, but I like puzzles, so it’s a lot of fun,” Kapitus CFO Anthony Rose told PYMNTS.
A week in, and October’s been a see-saw. Coming off the end of a dismal quarter and lurching toward the end of a dismal year, the FinTech IPO Index has managed, at least this past week, to notch a slight gain ... to the tune of 1.3%. But October’s...
Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
European consumer sentiment is slumping. Although the general state of consumers’ appetite to spend varies from country to country and sector to sector, the overall picture is bleak — and slow or declining retail growth looks likely to continue into 2023. In the U.K., the GfK Consumer Confidence...
In the technological transformation of payments, it is often the smallest economies that are the last to modernize. At the same time, international payment rails and monetary infrastructures tend to focus on the most widely used currencies before turning their attention to smaller, more obscure markets. In Africa’s emerging economies,...
Saying it aims to help firms make their cash work harder, financial network Jiko has announced the public launch of a solution that enables companies of all sizes to store money in spendable T-bills. With the Jiko Money Storage solution, companies’ cash is stored at custody bank BNY Mellon and...
Fidel API has joined Visa Fintech Partner Connect, which connects clients to a “curated and vetted” set of fintech companies, a press release said. With the endorsement from Visa, the company will now become more visible as a provider of real-time transactions APIs. Fidel API’s platform provides authentication,...
Today in B2B payments, HSBC announces a new platform for trade finance, while Paystand upgrades its Sage Intacct integration to boost cash velocity. Plus, ECI Software Solutions completes its acquisition of ES Tech Group, and Tiger Global looks to raise $6 billion to invest in internet-enabled enterprise software, FinTech and consumer companies.
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, The Clearing House (TCH), EBA CLEARING, and SWIFT are on track to begin piloting their transatlantic instant payment system known as Immediate Cross-Border Payments (IXB). Meanwhile, the day after the European Commission published a draft of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) law, eCommerce fashion retailer Farfetch has started accepting six cryptocurrencies.
The successful digital bank offers more than banking cloaked in an online wrapper. Treasury Prime Vice President of Banking Jeff Nowicki, Emprise Bank Senior VP of Innovation and Development Emily Reisig and Zeta CEO Aditi Shekar told PYMNTS that the branchless approach has the potential to open up new opportunities to both traditional banks and FinTechs.
Coming off a pandemic that upended business as usual across the board, the latest set of macroeconomic challenges is forcing financial executives to think hard about the “new normal.”. Perhaps nowhere is that more noticeable than at companies doing B2B sales, where margins are typically the tightest and legacy...
