nwlaborpress.org
Contractors stuck with bill for subcontractor wage theft
It’s what they should have been paid months or years ago, but workers at 360 Sheet Metal will finally receive $212,000 in back wages owed because their employer illegally underpaid them. Washington’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) found that the company repeatedly violated the state’s prevailing wage law...
nwlaborpress.org
Weyerhaeuser strike enters fifth week
Weyerhaeuser mills and log yards across the Northwest have been silent more than four weeks now as the lumber giant faces off against its own workers. At four sawmills, two log export facilities, two statewide log truck operations, and seven logging camps, 1,100 Weyerhaeuser workers have been on strike since Sept. 13 over a basic union principle, fairness. Weyerhaeuser, after reporting record profits of $2.6 billion last year, proposed that its workers make concessions: accept wages that lose ground to inflation, and start paying a share of health insurance premiums. Weyerhaeuser is one of the rare employers that pays the entire health insurance premium, a benefit that used to be standard, and workers think if they give that up, it may never get better.
bruinbanner.com
“Once you on the streets, you stay there”
The Oregon homeless population sits at an all-time high as of 2022. It isn’t hard to see the growing number of homeless individuals over the past 3 years. Increasing weather crises and global pandemics have helped to shed light on the homeless issue. Many factors contribute to the issue, including inflation, unemployment, lack of resources, drug addictions, and troubled upbringings.
kptv.com
Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit
LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
WWEEK
A Zupan’s Sits Empty and Unstable on Hayden Island
Dan Fischer, an Illinois lottery magnate, loves a good distressed asset. He certainly got one when he purchased Dotty’s, a chain of dozens of lottery delis, in 2007. After Nevada regulators caught the previous owner lying, Oregon’s lottery commissioner forced the sale of the immensely profitable franchise. Fischer grabbed it for $15 million, The Oregonian reported at the time.
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima among 10 Pacific Northwest Sonic Drive-In locations closed because of financial dispute
A financial dispute between the parent company of Sonic Drive-Ins and a group of Pacific Northwest franchisees prompted a lawsuit that has closed 10 of the chain’s restaurants in the region, including the Yakima and Ellensburg locations. The company’s allegations of missed royalty and fee payments and quality control...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple
On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed
In the spring of 2021, Oregon formally designated Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday to be celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day falls on Oct. 10, which is also the federal holiday Columbus Day. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what services...
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
KDRV
Coast Guard ends Oregon charter as "illegal" transport of passengers
ASTORIA, Ore. -- A charter the U.S. Coast Guard calls "illegal" is done this weekend. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) says it "terminated an illegal charter" this week on the Willamette River near Oregon City. It says a USCG boarding team boarded a 17-foot vessel Thursday with three people aboard and determined the vessel was being operated as an illegal uninspected passenger vessel.
Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986. The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault and recently wrote on social media that she received a voicemail in August from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her of his impending release. “I have been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.
Chronicle
Family of Chehalis Man Killed in Oregon Plane Crash Must Pay to Remove Plane Debris
The family of a Washington man who died in a plane crash deep in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness say they’re facing a $25,000 to $50,000 bill to remove the plane’s debris from a steep mountainside far from any road. Wayne Wirt, 67, of Chehalis, Washington, died about 4:15...
kptv.com
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter
Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
Transgender and nonbinary people’s gender identities erased after death, Portland area officials find
Portland area health officials are calling for change after finding that death certificates misgendered more than half of transgender or nonbinary people who died in the decade ending last year. A combined research effort by Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county epidemiologists, published Aug. 31 in the Journal of Public Health...
KTVB
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
kptv.com
‘We’re fed up’: Vancouver restaurant owner loses thousands to break-in
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Three northeast Vancouver, Wash. restaurants were broken into early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Stonewood Bar & Grill at Northeast 162nd Avenue lost thousands of dollars in a burglary that lasted less than a minute, according to owner Cathy Pratt. Pratt’s sister said she noticed...
Chronicle
Restrooms, Locker Rooms Searched Across SW Washington District After Reports of Camera
Vancouver Public Schools officials are searching locker rooms and restrooms throughout the district following reports that a staff member may have placed a camera in a girls locker room at Alki Middle School. The district-wide search, announced Thursday in a video address by the district's superintendent, came as the Clark...
