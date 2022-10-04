Read full article on original website
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports
Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
NY State Fall Foliage Report! Which Areas Will Reach Peak This Weekend?
Nobody likes change unless it's the leaves changing colors in New York State and man we are about to his the best time of year for leaf-peeping!. According to I Love New York, we are closing in on peak Fall foliage conditions in the Adirondacks and much of the Catskills. By this weekend you should see peak color in those areas of the state! Check out the maps below.
The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State
We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
Central New York haunted house named one of best Halloween attractions in America
Central New York is home to one of the best haunted houses in America, according to an industry group. Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo, N.Y., was named one of the “Top Haunted Attractions” in the nation by the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunt industry. It’s the only Halloween attraction in New York state to make the list, which recognizes members of the HAA that satisfy criteria such as protecting customers, promoting haunted attractions, and educating industry experts.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites
There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
12 Stores That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving in New York State
We're three days into the month of October, which means that spooky season is upon us. It also means that the colder weather is here and we can now look forward to the 2022 holiday season. I know, it's early. We're still four weeks away from Halloween and eight weeks...
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
Abandoned Upstate NY Mansion! Can You Believe What Was Left In the Garage?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On first look this abandoned property in Upstate New York doesn't look abandoned at all. Upon closer exploration it was clear nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind and i mean everything. Wait until you see what was sitting in the garage. Stunning discovery.
Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”
The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
Lake Effect Snow in October Possible For New York State
After a brief warming trend over the last few days, we're back into a cooling pattern across the State of New York. Temperatures will be anywhere from the low 40's to high 50's on Saturday and Sunday, however, the weather will warm up again by early-to-mid next week. But as...
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
The Flu is Now ‘Widespread’ in Most of New York, Including These Counties
It's a bit earlier than normal, but flu season is upon us in the Empire State. This year's wave of the flu has hit New York earlier, and more aggressively, than we've seen in past years, causing the New York Department of Health to spring to action to provide preventative measures to the masses.
One Picturesque Place In NY Among Most Idyllic Spots to See Fall Foliage
One picturesque place in New York is among the most idyllic spots to see foliage this fall. You haven't experienced the beauty of Mother Nature until you've seen her in all her glory during Autumn. From the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains to the Thousand Islands, New York has fabulous fall foliage. But there's one place that is the best.
This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America
One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
New York’s Smallest State Park Is Hidden! Know Where It Is?
According to the Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Department there are 180 State Parks in New York. These parks come in all shapes and sizes. Some are so big it would take several visits to see it all and others are so small you might not have realized you were even in a State Park.
Yum! Where Is Crumbl Cookies Opening A Location In Central New York?
The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. Is that changing soon?. The popular cookie chain had my heart when I...
One Of World’s Best Places To Travel Is 2 Hours From Buffalo, New York
There are so many places to go this year, but this is one place you have to see during the fall. Fall foliage is expected to peak this weekend across New York State, and many people are flocking to national and state parks to get their seasonal dose of the fall season.
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
