Travel

101.5 WPDH

Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports

Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
LIFESTYLE
Big Frog 104

NY State Fall Foliage Report! Which Areas Will Reach Peak This Weekend?

Nobody likes change unless it's the leaves changing colors in New York State and man we are about to his the best time of year for leaf-peeping!. According to I Love New York, we are closing in on peak Fall foliage conditions in the Adirondacks and much of the Catskills. By this weekend you should see peak color in those areas of the state! Check out the maps below.
ENVIRONMENT
98.1 The Hawk

The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State

We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
MASSENA, NY
Syracuse.com

Central New York haunted house named one of best Halloween attractions in America

Central New York is home to one of the best haunted houses in America, according to an industry group. Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo, N.Y., was named one of the “Top Haunted Attractions” in the nation by the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunt industry. It’s the only Halloween attraction in New York state to make the list, which recognizes members of the HAA that satisfy criteria such as protecting customers, promoting haunted attractions, and educating industry experts.
TRAVEL
98.1 The Hawk

Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites

There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
MILITARY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
96.1 The Breeze

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Abandoned Upstate NY Mansion! Can You Believe What Was Left In the Garage?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On first look this abandoned property in Upstate New York doesn't look abandoned at all. Upon closer exploration it was clear nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind and i mean everything. Wait until you see what was sitting in the garage. Stunning discovery.
103.9 The Breeze

Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”

The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator

Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

One Picturesque Place In NY Among Most Idyllic Spots to See Fall Foliage

One picturesque place in New York is among the most idyllic spots to see foliage this fall. You haven't experienced the beauty of Mother Nature until you've seen her in all her glory during Autumn. From the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains to the Thousand Islands, New York has fabulous fall foliage. But there's one place that is the best.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Breeze

This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America

One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides

Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
SIDNEY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

