Time Out Global
Battersea Power Station: Time Out’s ultimate guide
The new and improved Battersea Power Station will reopen its doors for the first time in almost 40 years on October 14. After 8 years in the making with work costing up to £2m a day, this mega renovation of one of London’s biggest buildings is finally complete, and visitors will be welcomed with a feast of dining, drinking and shopping at the grade II-listed monster. This is your ultimate guide to the shiny all-new Battersea Power Station.
Time Out Global
Legendary Oxford Street gay club Arq is teasing a return
There have been whispers in Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community lately that one of the Pink Mile’s most notorious nightclubs could be making a return. Passersby have noted work going on inside the building, and advertisements for staff have been spotted. This morning, Arq Sydney pretty much confirmed these rumours with a mysterious post on the club’s Instagram account. After more than a year of tumbleweeds, the brief black-and-gold video simply contains the club’s logo followed by the words “coming soon”. Well, that’s enough to get us planning our outfits and firing up the group chat!
Time Out Global
First look: We got to see inside London’s newest club The Beams and it looks ace
It was sad news for London’s ravers and sesh-heads when Printworks announced it was closing down for ever at the end of 2022. Well, there is finally some good news for London’s two-steppers, as the team behind Printworks has reunited to bring a brand new venue to east London called The Beams.
Time Out Global
Pink has been announced for British Summer Time in Hyde Park next year
Pink is going to headline British Summer Time next year, it has just been announced. Taking place on Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25, the US singer will perform two headline shows at the festival in Hyde Park. She’s doing the shows as part of her wider Summer Carnival...
Time Out Global
Posh hotel Claridge’s has opened its first ever spa and it’s beautiful
And... breathe in. Life in London can be pretty stressful, right? Breathe out. Hunched over our desks or phones all day, we carry around loads of tension in our bodies. Luckily for those of us whose backs have a different ache and pain arriving by the day, there’s a brand new spa in town. After 210 years in the business, iconic Mayfair hotel Claridge’s has just opened its first-ever spa.
Time Out Global
Tastings and workshops celebrate opening of Fine Stvari luxury drinks
Zagreb’s high-end consumer sector will soon be expanded by the addition of Fine Stvari (‘Fine Things’), a classy outlet for luxury spirits. Located on Cankareva just off Ilica, Fine Stvari opens its doors on Friday, October 14 with a series of tastings of fine gins, whiskies and rums, accompanied by a few nice bites. The event starts at 3pm and runs until 8pm.
Time Out Global
Hatsu is a new Japanese restaurant that's hidden in a nondescript hotel near Newton
As it goes, Japanese food has humble origins. There’s nothing more satisfying than koshihikari short-grain rice and a comforting bowl of miso soup. But these days, there’s been a flurry of restaurants with a penchant for edible gold flakes, overly aburi-ed slabs of sashimi, and the ever-popular mentaiko mayo.
Time Out Global
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
Time Out Global
London is only the SIXTH worst city in the world for commuters
Whether it’s having someone’s armpit shoved in your face as you’re squashed into a tube carriage like a sardine, or waiting for ever for a bus that mysteriously never arrives, we all know that commuting in London can be frustrating. Now there’s actually concrete evidence to prove it, because London has been ranked as the sixth worst city in the world for commuters.
Time Out Global
5 things to pack for your fall getaways from Boston
Fall is in full swing here in Boston. That means that many of us will be packing up for a weekend away. Whether you are headed up north for some leaf peeping or on a fun escape a little more far flung, packing the right things can make or break your trip. We spoke with Diego Abba, the CEO of italist, which is a luxury fashion website where shoppers can pick up designer goods at prices much closer to their European sticker, and he gave us the top items the stylish traveler should have in their suitcase this season. Here are his top picks for Boston travelers heading out this fall.
Time Out Global
The parts of the UK worst affected by coronavirus right now
With everything happening in the UK right now, you might have forgotten about our old friend Covid-19. But sadly its reign of terror isn’t quite over yet. And as we slide into winter, there’s a Covid resurgence happening across the UK. Hospital infections have risen by over a...
Time Out Global
Time Out Market is coming to Cape Town!
Big news for anyone who cares about eating great food in amazing places: we’re opening a Time Out Market in Cape Town. And it’s due to open… really soon!. If you don’t know about Time Out Market, here’s the idea. We pick out the best chefs, bartenders and cultural goings-on from one of the world’s greatest cities. Then we bring them all together under one roof to create an IRL tasting menu of the very best stuff the city has to offer. We started with Time Out Market Lisbon in 2014, and since then we’ve opened in Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago and Dubai (with Porto, Prague, Abu Dhabi, Osaka and some other very cool cities in the pipeline).
