Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Horse rescue in Pottawattamie County
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office posted on their social media page, Sunday morning, information about a horse rescue that occurred Saturday. Authorities say “Members of the Sheriff’s Office were called to assist in an animal rescue yesterday. A horse had fallen about 50 feet down to a creek bottom and was stuck in the mud and water. The horse was stuck for several hours until many hands were on scene to help get her out. The horse was very thankful to her rescuers and is now doing great.”
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 27-year-old D’Angelo Monson, of Glenwood, on Thursday for Burglary 2nd Degree. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety; which Monson posted.
Henderson Man arrested for Drug Possession Charges in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old Michael David Langcor of Henderson for Possession of Methamphetamine, 2nd offense. Deputies transported Longcor to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Henderson man arrested on drug charges
(Red Oak) -- A Henderson man was arrested on drug possession charges on Friday evening. At approximately 9:52 on Friday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Michael David Longcor of Henderson following a traffic stop at HWY 34 and Evergreen Avenue. Longcor was arrested for possession...
fox42kptm.com
Local woman takes action, pays contractor to fix portion of Howard St. that city won't fix
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - A Historic Dundee neighborhood street is finally getting some much-needed attention. Just a few days ago, Howard St. was filled with potholes, debris- a glaring liability to vehicles going up and down the road. But as of today, a portion of the road has been slightly...
Elliott Man arrested Twice in 2 Days in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Elliott man twice for driving while revoked. On Tuesday, deputies arrested 43-year-old Jeffery Christopher Potter of Elliott on a Mills County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked. Deputies transported Potter to the Mills County line and turned him over to Mills County authorities.
kjan.com
Page County Sheriff’s report, 10/6/22
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office has released a cumulative report on arrests and incidents, covering the Sept. 24th through the 26th. Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the following individuals were arrested:. Brian Kent Hullman was arrested Sept. 24th and charged with OWI/1st offense. He was taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Oak Man arrested for FTA on Alcohol and Drug Possession Charge
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 53-year-old Fred Francis Welch IV of Red Oak on a Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance. Officers transported Welch IV to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $5,000 bond.
News Channel Nebraska
Police: funds stolen from Plattsmouth sports groups
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman is charged with felony theft from youth sports organizations. Jill Dasher, 51, is suspected of using funds from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for personal use, including drinks at a restaurant, Christmas gifts and items from home stores. Court...
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
kmaland.com
Highway 2/I-29 levee district set
(Sidney) -- Provisions for extra flooding protection for a Fremont County business district are now in place. At its regular meeting Wednesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the establishment of the Highway 2/Interstate 29 Crossroads Levee District. Supervisors Vice Chair Chris Clark tells KMA News local residents petitioned for the levee district's creation in order to protect businesses along that corridor from flooding similar to that experienced in 2011 and 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjan.com
Boil Advisory lifted in Audubon
(Audubon, Iowa) – Officials with the City of Audubon late this (Friday) morning, announced that a Boil Advisory issued Tuesday, has been LIFTED. Again, the Boil Advisory is no longer necessary. The City had issued a boil advisory Tuesday evening, after several residences on the north side of town lost water services due a broken water main.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Ralston 'Fun Plex' break-in caught on camera
RALSTON, Neb. — Twelve televisions, four printers and at least three suspects involved in a Ralston break-in, investigators said. The break-in happened at Ralston's "Fun Plex," near 70th and Q streets. Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 16, security camera footage showed several suspects inside. The suspects stole six Samsung...
kjan.com
Cass County officials warn about Veterans being charged for military records
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Cass County Veteran’s Affairs Director Mitch Holmes and County Recorder Mary Ward, along with the Iowa County Recorders Association, want to make all veterans are aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks, it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. Please review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents, and please remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records or your local Director of Veterans Affairs.
KETV.com
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
valleyne.org
City of Valley - Asset Liquidation - Purple Wave Auction
The City of Valley is conducting a liquidation of assets via the online auction site Purple Wave. The various items are shown below with a direct link to the actual auction that contains all of the details and pictures. All these auctions will end on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. 1980...
kjan.com
Atlantic Storm Water Automatic payments delayed
(Atlantic, Iowa) – If you signed-up for automatic payment of your Storm Water Utility bill, in Atlantic, and noticed your bank account hasn’t been debited yet, you’re not alone. City Clerk Barb Barrick reports “Due to (mega) issues with the city’s software “talking to” the bank’s ACH software, automatic payments for stormwater will be deducted from customers accounts on Tuesday, October 11th. ”
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
Comments / 0