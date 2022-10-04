The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office posted on their social media page, Sunday morning, information about a horse rescue that occurred Saturday. Authorities say “Members of the Sheriff’s Office were called to assist in an animal rescue yesterday. A horse had fallen about 50 feet down to a creek bottom and was stuck in the mud and water. The horse was stuck for several hours until many hands were on scene to help get her out. The horse was very thankful to her rescuers and is now doing great.”

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO