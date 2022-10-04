Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
$700,000 investment gives southern Indiana town multiple 24/7 fire stations
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Fire Station 1 off State Road 64 in the heart of Georgetown used to only operate eight hours per day. The town's second station, further outside town, was left to handle all calls after hours. That all changed this week, as new work to update Station...
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
Authorities ask for help in locating missing southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
korncountry.com
Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. Officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575E at around 4:45 p.m. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville, fell approximately...
wdrb.com
Academy Sports + Outdoors to open new southern Indiana location Friday, Oct. 7
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Academy Sports + Outdoors plans to open a new store Friday off Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville. The 63,000 square-foot location comes with 60 new jobs. It will carry sporting goods and outdoor equipment from little league to fishing and grilling. The company said Jeffersonville was the...
indyschild.com
Anderson Orchard in Mooresville
There are lots of places to get farm-fresh produce in Central Indiana, but only a handful of farms where you can pick your own produce. Anderson Orchard, located just south of Indianapolis in Mooresville, is one of the more well-known orchards in the area offering U-pick apples, a pumpkin patch and other produce. And if you’d rather have someone pick your produce for you, Anderson Orchard also has a store that offers fresh, seasonal vegetables and fruit, as well as other locally made items. This is a great place to enjoy the summer and fall season with family and friends, because there are lots of things for all ages to do here.
WHAS 11
Flock Safety cameras help with Indiana drug bust
Flock Safety Spokesperson Holly Beilin said a Flock camera flagged a stolen vehicle on Oct. 1 in New Albany. The camera then notified the Sheriff's Department.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
wdrb.com
17-year-old bicyclist killed in Harrison County, Indiana crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager on a bicycle was hit and killed by a car Thursday afternoon in Harrison County. The crash happened at 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locust Point Road. Police said the driver was on New Middletown Road and the 17-year-old...
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
953wiki.com
Madison Man Seriously Injured in Early Morning Crash
Tuesday morning, at approximately 5:30 am, the Indiana State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash near Madison, Indiana that sent a moped driver to a Louisville, Kentucky area hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicated...
bloomingtonian.com
Family of injured 17-year-old raising money on GoFundMe after Mays Greenhouse collision
Family members of 17-year-old Joey Henderson, who was critically injured during a five-vehicle crash last Friday at Mays Greenhouse, are raising money on GoFundMe for his medical expenses, and to help his parents who have taken off from work to be at his side. The GoFundMe had raised 11,177 dollars...
bloomingtonian.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says homeless camp was cleared Tuesday after complaints from landowners
The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Thursday a homeless camp was cleared Tuesday by police and the MCSO after getting calls from nearby businesses complaining about individuals trespassing and causing damage. The building owners of the westside Fresh Thyme market, which is in the City of Bloomington, and Cowden...
wbiw.com
INDOT to host a public information meeting on October 18 for the sight distance improvement project on State Road 258
JACKSON CO. — In partnership with Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly Inc., the Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting for a sight distance improvement project on State Road. 258 in Jackson County. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18, at Cortland Elementary School (6687 N....
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
wbiw.com
Patching to close lanes on I-65 in Shelby and Johnson Counties
SHELBY/JOHNSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to conduct patching operations along I-65 between MM 80 and MM 90 in Shelby and Johnson Counties starting as early as Tuesday, October 11. Patching work will require daytime single-lane closures in both directions of I-65. Daily lane closures...
