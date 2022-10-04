ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mitchell, IN
Indiana Health
Bedford, IN
Indiana State
korncountry.com

Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. Officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575E at around 4:45 p.m. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville, fell approximately...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

Anderson Orchard in Mooresville

There are lots of places to get farm-fresh produce in Central Indiana, but only a handful of farms where you can pick your own produce. Anderson Orchard, located just south of Indianapolis in Mooresville, is one of the more well-known orchards in the area offering U-pick apples, a pumpkin patch and other produce. And if you’d rather have someone pick your produce for you, Anderson Orchard also has a store that offers fresh, seasonal vegetables and fruit, as well as other locally made items. This is a great place to enjoy the summer and fall season with family and friends, because there are lots of things for all ages to do here.
MOORESVILLE, IN
Vincent Dunn
WHAS11

Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
MADISON, IN
#Hospital#Lay Off#Medical Services#General Health#Becker S Hospital Review
WTHI

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Man Seriously Injured in Early Morning Crash

Tuesday morning, at approximately 5:30 am, the Indiana State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash near Madison, Indiana that sent a moped driver to a Louisville, Kentucky area hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicated...
MADISON, IN
wbiw.com

Patching to close lanes on I-65 in Shelby and Johnson Counties

SHELBY/JOHNSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to conduct patching operations along I-65 between MM 80 and MM 90 in Shelby and Johnson Counties starting as early as Tuesday, October 11. Patching work will require daytime single-lane closures in both directions of I-65. Daily lane closures...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN

