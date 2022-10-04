There are lots of places to get farm-fresh produce in Central Indiana, but only a handful of farms where you can pick your own produce. Anderson Orchard, located just south of Indianapolis in Mooresville, is one of the more well-known orchards in the area offering U-pick apples, a pumpkin patch and other produce. And if you’d rather have someone pick your produce for you, Anderson Orchard also has a store that offers fresh, seasonal vegetables and fruit, as well as other locally made items. This is a great place to enjoy the summer and fall season with family and friends, because there are lots of things for all ages to do here.

MOORESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO