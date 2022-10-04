'People and policymakers are finally getting it': AMA President Dr. Jack Resneck Jr. on the fight to fix prior authorization, physician burnout

Read full article on original website
3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law
Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
HHS spends $290M on drug for radiation sickness
HHS spent $290 million to secure supplies of medication used for injuries caused by radiation, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC News. The department said in a statement to NBC News that the purchase of the drug, called Nplate, is part of "long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to better prepare the U.S. for the potential health impacts of a wide range of threats to national security."
Why hospitals won't keep universal masking around forever
Face masks have played a crucial role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in hospitals, but clinical and infection control experts are not convinced the pandemic has set a new precedent for widespread use of facial coverings in healthcare settings. "If it's going to set a precedent, it's probably going to set...
70% of US physicians believe gun laws too lax: Medscape
Sixty-nine percent of physicians believe U.S. gun laws are not strict enough, according to a Medscape survey of more than 2,300 practicing physicians published Oct. 7. Between Jan. 22 and March 2, 2,341 physicians across 29 specialties completed Medscape's online survey that included questions on "10 controversial social issues." Sixty-two percent of respondents were men and 33 percent were women.
Overloaded nurses to management: 'You cannot fix it with a pizza day'
Nurse leaders are speaking out against unsafe patient ratios, according to an Oct. 7 article from nursing.com. As staffing shortages continue to plague the healthcare system, nurses are struggling under increased patient loads. California is the only state with maximum nurse-patient ratios, so many hospitals adjust for themselves, according to the article. However, overloading nurses can worsen care outcomes. A University of Pennsylvania study found that the odds of 30-day mortality increase by 16 percent for every patient added to a nurse's caseload, the article said.
5 recent health equity research findings
Here are five health equity studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council. 2. Black COVID-19 patients may have faced 4.5-hour treatment...
Nurses who want to leave the bedside turn to aesthetics
Aesthetics is an attractive alternative for many nurses looking to leave the bedside in favor of better hours and less emotional toll, the Nashville Post reported Oct. 7. "You get to help people feel better in their skin," Danielle Maltby, BSN, RN, a former pediatric intensive care unit nurse who made the shift to aesthetics in 2019, told the news outlet. She was a NICU nurse for 12 years prior to making the switch.
Kamala Harris: DOJ gathering legal support for providers post-Roe
The Justice Department has established a task force to provide legal support to those affected by recent abortion legislation, including healthcare workers, Vice President Kamala Harris said. "They are gathering pro bono legal support, so, basically, law firms and legal associations to give free assistance, legal assistance, to folks who...
U of Missouri researchers help nursing home staff transition to texting
Columbia-based University of Missouri researchers are using a $1 million federal grant to help nursing home staffers use texting for patient care instead of fax machines and voicemail, The Center Square reported Oct. 6. Researchers are examining how texting can reduce delays in patient care and reduce costs and transfers...
Ro partners with National Institute on Aging to diversify clinical trial registration
Telehealth company Ro is partnering with the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, to use its telehealth platform to screen patients for Alzheimer's and dementia clinical studies. The Registry for Equal Access to Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's study will work to overcome barriers to recruiting...
Longer Paxlovid course doesn't reduce risk of rebound, study finds
A small Oct. 6 study from the National Institutes of Health found that a longer course of Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment was not more effective than its recommended five-day regimen. Some health experts have questioned the length of Paxlovid courses, which is an FDA-approved pack of two drugs intended for people...
Novant Health to hire 300 international nurses
Winston Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to hire 300 international nurses to help offset the nursing shortage, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC affiliate WCNC. Candidates are sourced through Novant Health's international nurse fellowship program. The health system is competing for skilled nurses in a hot job market, with hospital systems across the country vying for the same employees. The international nurse fellowship has resulted in the hiring of more than 100 international nurses to date, according to the report.
Fletcher Group partners with SMART Recovery to improve addiction treatment
The London, Ky.-based Fletcher Group expanded its partnership with Mentor, Ohio-based SMART Recovery due to a $300,000 grant from the Indianapolis-based Elevance Health Foundation. Through the partnership with SMART Recovery, the Fletcher Group helps connect recovery houses with the Successful Life Skills program. The program features a structured curriculum that...
Newsweek's 'most loved' workplaces include 8 healthcare companies
Newsweek included eight healthcare companies on its "America's 100 Most Loved Workplaces 2022" list. For the ranking, the magazine collaborated with Best Practice Institute, a benchmark research company, to survey more than 1.4 million employees at companies ranging in size from 50 employees to more than 10,000. Several hundred company officials were also interviewed.
Staffing, supply chain shortages cost Washington hospitals $1.75B
Washington hospitals suffered "unsustainable" losses in the first six months of 2022. If circumstances do not change, more than 50 percent of the state's acute hospitals might file for bankruptcy by 2023's end, according to Eric Lewis, CFO of the state's hospital association. Between a $1.2 billion operating loss and...
Sore throat becoming most common COVID-19 symptom
A sore throat is starting to beat out fever and less of smell as the most common symptom of COVID-19, according to recent data from the U.K. The U.K.'s ZOE Health Study collects COVID-19 data through an app people use to track their symptoms. It started at the beginning of the pandemic and is run by Tim Spector, MD, professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London. Based on current data in the app, "COVID starts in two-thirds of people with a sore throat," Dr. Spector told The Independent in a report earlier this week. "Fever and loss of smell are really rare now — so many people may not think they've got COVID-19."
Mass General Brigham's Dr. Anne Klibanski on building the academic health system of the future
A continued commitment to patient care, research, teaching and innovation — while addressing existing challenges — will be part of the future of healthcare, according to Anne Klibanski, MD, president and CEO of Boston-based Mass General Brigham. Dr. Klibanski has served at the helm of Mass General Brigham...
NYC Health + Hospitals nears completion of its Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital
NYC Health + Hospitals is almost finished with the construction of its Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital. The hospital will be the first new public hospital in New York since 1982, according to an Oct. 6 news release. It was funded through a $923 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
