Read full article on original website
Related
The next best thing to a debate? Lake, Hobbs make back-to-back appearances on national TV
Arizona’s candidates for governor appeared on the CBS morning news show 'Face the Nation' Sunday, just hours ahead of Trump’s visit to the state. The former president wasn’t the focus of the discussion; instead, Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs and Republican nominee Kari Lake discussed their plans for border security, abortion and other issues, including Hobbs’ refusal to debate Lake.
Rick Scott to campaign for Herschel Walker in Georgia on Tuesday
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) will campaign for Herschel Walker in Georgia on Tuesday amid a firestorm spurred by reports the Republican Senate candidate allegedly paid the mother of one of his children to have an abortion. Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, will be joined by Sen....
Comments / 0