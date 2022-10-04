Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Deputies suffer smoke inhalation at Boone County fire
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two deputies were overcome by smoke while searching for residents after fire broke out at an apartment building in Burlington Saturday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Major Philip Ridgell says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of...
Fox 19
Sheriff identifies pedestrian fatally struck in Dearborn County
AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday has been identified, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shane McHenry says a 20-year-old driver from Dillsboro was traveling east on U.S. 50 in the high-speed lane around...
Police: 1 person 'fatally wounded' in Hamilton
One person was 'fatally wounded' Saturday evening in Hamilton on Fairgrove Avenue after what began as a car accident turned into a felonious assault and ultimately a fatality.
Fox 19
Woman hospitalized following Springfield Township shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Springfield Township Friday afternoon, according to Springfield Township police. Officers say they got a call around 4:40 p.m. to respond to the 8200 block of Springdew Drive. Once police arrived, they found a woman suffering from...
WLWT 5
Reports of a fire on Oliver Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a fire on Oliver Road in Independence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
NB I-275 reopens hours after fatal morning crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 275 is open at the Beechmont Avenue exit (Ohio 125) following a fatal crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash involved three vehicles and it was reported just after 6:30 a.m. dispatchers say. The person killed in the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wnewsj.com
1 dies in I-275 multi-vehicle, pedestrian accident; Wilmington driver uninjured
BATAVIA — A pedestrian was killed and multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-275 in Clermont County Friday morning. Preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Saturn operated by Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the roadway, according to a news release from the OSHP.
Fox 19
3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is...
WLWT 5
A crash on the interstate is causing delays in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Covington due to a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at the 12th St/Pike St exit at 8:37 a.m.
Fox 19
Coroner seeks next of kin for Dearborn County man
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a man from Lawrenceburg. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary says that Paul Black Jr., 77, was last known to have lived on West Eads Parkway. McCreary says that he may have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at KY-709 and U.S. 27 in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at KY-709 and U.S. 27 in Alexandria. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
#All4AvaGrace gathers nationwide support, cheerleader seriously injured in crash
Someone was missing from the sidelines of Ryle High School Friday night. Ava Markus, a junior cheerleader, was seriously injured in a car crash in Cold Spring on Sunday. She remains in the hospital.
Fox 19
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of an 18-year-old shot to death at a hotel last Sunday is skeptical of the shooter’s self-defense claim. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton was shot around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.
eaglecountryonline.com
Brookville Woman Injured in Single Vehicle Crash
The crash took place this morning on State Road 46. (Ripley County, Ind.) – One person was injured in a rollover crash in Ripley County. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash this morning on State Road 46, just west of the intersection of State Road 101.
Fox 19
Woman dies after being hit by van, semi on I-275 early Friday
UNION TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead after being hit by two vehicles early Friday when she got out of her broken-down vehicle on I-275, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, died at the scene of the four-vehicle crash,...
