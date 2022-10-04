ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
syr.edu

Indaria Jones ’14 Joins LaunchPad as New Program Manager

Indaria Jones ’14 recently joined the Blackstone LaunchPad at Syracuse University Libraries as new program manager. Jones is a seasoned Syracuse community builder and business development specialist who has been active with the LaunchPad as an alumna. In her new role, Jones will be responsible for oversight of various...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

NIH ESTEEMED Grant to Enhance Diversity and Elevate Undergraduate Research in Bioengineering

After a two-year process spearheaded by biomedical and chemical engineering Professor Shikha Nangia, the College of Engineering and Computer Science (ECS) bioengineering program has been awarded a National Institutes of Health Enhancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Educational Diversity (ESTEEMED) Learning and Discovery through Engineering Research at Syracuse (LEADERS) grant.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy