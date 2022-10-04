Read full article on original website
syr.edu
73rd Annual Salzberg Memorial Lecture Program to Focus on Environmental Social Governance
The Whitman School of Management’s H.H. Franklin Center for Supply Chain Management will host its annual Salzberg Memorial Lecture Program on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Whitman School of Management (Room 007) and virtually. This year’s program will focus on the critical role...
syr.edu
Indaria Jones ’14 Joins LaunchPad as New Program Manager
Indaria Jones ’14 recently joined the Blackstone LaunchPad at Syracuse University Libraries as new program manager. Jones is a seasoned Syracuse community builder and business development specialist who has been active with the LaunchPad as an alumna. In her new role, Jones will be responsible for oversight of various...
syr.edu
NIH ESTEEMED Grant to Enhance Diversity and Elevate Undergraduate Research in Bioengineering
After a two-year process spearheaded by biomedical and chemical engineering Professor Shikha Nangia, the College of Engineering and Computer Science (ECS) bioengineering program has been awarded a National Institutes of Health Enhancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Educational Diversity (ESTEEMED) Learning and Discovery through Engineering Research at Syracuse (LEADERS) grant.
