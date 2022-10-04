Read full article on original website
Related
How movie fans in Huntsville can stream more than 30,000 films for free
You won’t die if you don’t have Netflix. Sure it’s a nice luxury, but bingeing “Cobra Kai” and “Stranger Things” isn’t a basic life necessity. And facing increases these days in fundamental needs, like groceries and rent, many of us are looking at ways of cutting costs on “wants,” including entertainment.
Think you can identify the ‘killer?’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County (FPLCC) will host Midnight at the Masquerade, a murder mystery dinner event at the Browne Stone Centre at Stone Bridge Farms on Friday, Oct. 21, from 6-10 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 and dinner and the show start at 6:30. As a part of the theme and to tie into the library’s mission of promoting reading, local mystery authors will have tables set up at the event during appetizer time from 5:30-6:30 to talk with guests about their books. FPLCC President Tanya Allcorn said the group hired The Murder...
New haunted house in Scottsboro makes its frightening debut
Bedlam, a new haunted house in Scottsboro officially opened its doors to the public in September.
buffalonynews.net
Haunted Attraction Inside 15,000 Square Feet Recording Studio, Formally Muscle Shoals Sound Riverside, Presented by Muscle Shoals Music Association
Muscle Shoals Music Association and Cypress Moon Productions partner together to create haunted recording studio attraction inside the historical, formal location of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio Riverside. SHEFFIELD, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / The Muscle Shoals Music Association announces an official partnership with Cypress Moon Studios to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbhm.org
Despite pushback, the organizers of Cullman’s first PRIDE event are pushing forward
Gilly Sunshine is no stranger to receiving online hate. With 400,000 followers on TikTok, he said hate comes with the territory. “Because if you’ve been gay and weird on the Internet long enough, you’ve heard everything. It’s nothing new to me,” said Shine, whose real name is Rickey H. Foster Jr.
WAAY-TV
New restaurant promises trip to France without leaving Huntsville
A taste of Paris is coming to Huntsville. Paris Misfits, “an immersive dining and shopping experience,” will open in the first quarter of 2023 at The Bridge Street, EPIC Brands announced. EPIC also is responsible for Agave & Rye and Son of a Butcher. The restaurant, setting up...
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
Cullman County Fair opens for 68th year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Fair is officially underway following opening ceremonies Thursday evening. After the national anthem, the flag was raised before members of the Cullman County Commission, Cullman County Fair Association (CCFA) and Cullman Lions Club cut the ribbon, signaling the start of the 68th annual fair and welcoming the growing line of guests waiting to enter the fairgrounds. Months of planning and work go into pulling off the yearly community event. CCFA President Charlie Childers said, “We take November and December off, and we start back in January.” He said more than 100 Lions Club members volunteer to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blue Bell releases 3 favorite holiday flavors for limited time
Blue Bell is getting its customers ready for the holidays! Starting Thursday, you can find three limited flavors in stores.
Hartselle teacher helps former student, teen mom get car
"When she told me she was pregnant, I just knew that I wanted to help her and to get involved because I was a teen mom myself."
Company announces successful test of Huntsville-built rocket
Aerojet Rocketdyne announced the successful test of a rocket motor designed in Huntsville.
Huntsville's '3rd Base Grill' is closing its doors due to inflation, staffing shortage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A popular bar and grill in Huntsville is closing its doors next week. '3rd Base Grill' employees say the lack of cooking staff and uncertainty about the sold property their building sits on, is why they're unable to keep things running. Gwen Perry has worked as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
From a school bus to a ‘Hobbit House,’ check in to these unique Alabama Airbnbs
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that it’s officially fall, some will start planning upcoming holiday vacations — or staycations. One wooded community in Attalla, about an hour north of Birmingham, offers a unique collection of Airbnbs, hoping to help visitors unleash their inner child. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re surrounded […]
City of Athens reveals first pictures of new Buc-ee’s location
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama will open very soon — and city officials just showcased the first look at the site.
anglerschannel.com
Swindle Says Go Big For Guntersville Giants in BIG BASS TOUR October Event
Lake Guntersville, the gem of Alabama and perhaps the most consistent big bass lake in the country, is in a time of transition said former Bassmaster Angler of the Year Gerald Swindle. Catching fish won’t be a problem for the anglers competing in the upcoming Big Bass Tour event, but sacking one of the giants might be. The coming cooler nighttime temperatures should accelerate the process, and should allow for a lot of different ways to get earn a check – or a boat.
Alabama: Be On The Lookout For Thieves Targeting Retail Stores
Alabama is on the lookout for a group of thieves. A group of girls are hitting major retailers in our area. The property crime rate in Alabama has dropped by 18% in 2020. We went from 26.2% to 21.4%. This information was provided by the state to the FBI. Are these girls attempting to bring the percentage back up?
Hannah Parton, Arlene Velasquez remembered by families 1 year after fatal crash
Nearly a year after a deadly crash, the families of the two women killed say they are finally seeing justice.
WAAY-TV
Waiting for justice: Connie Ridgeway's family fears Casey White trial for her murder will be delayed
One family is in fear that a murder trial that's been postponed for years could face yet another delay. Casey White is set to stand trial Dec. 12 for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway. Now, prosecutors want his murder trial for the killing of corrections officer Vicky White to start the same day.
3 New Yorkers charged in Scottsboro home burglary
Three suspects from New York were arrested after authorities say a homeowner confronted them as they were trying to rob his house.
Huntsville’s Oak Place antebellum home sold, will be event venue
Oak Place, one of Huntsville’s most historic antebellum mansions, will remain intact and become an “event center” for weddings and gatherings, the buyer’s building contractor confirms. Kim McQuinn, president of McQuinn + Eastep Construction Co., said Tuesday he is the “buyer’s contractor” and is involved in...
Comments / 0