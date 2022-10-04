ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Think you can identify the 'killer?'

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County (FPLCC) will host Midnight at the Masquerade, a murder mystery dinner event at the Browne Stone Centre at Stone Bridge Farms on Friday, Oct. 21, from 6-10 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 and dinner and the show start at 6:30. As a part of the theme and to tie into the library's mission of promoting reading, local mystery authors will have tables set up at the event during appetizer time from 5:30-6:30 to talk with guests about their books. FPLCC President Tanya Allcorn said the group hired The Murder...
CULLMAN, AL
buffalonynews.net

Haunted Attraction Inside 15,000 Square Feet Recording Studio, Formally Muscle Shoals Sound Riverside, Presented by Muscle Shoals Music Association

Muscle Shoals Music Association and Cypress Moon Productions partner together to create haunted recording studio attraction inside the historical, formal location of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio Riverside. SHEFFIELD, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / The Muscle Shoals Music Association announces an official partnership with Cypress Moon Studios to...
SHEFFIELD, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Fair opens for 68th year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Fair is officially underway following opening ceremonies Thursday evening. After the national anthem, the flag was raised before members of the Cullman County Commission, Cullman County Fair Association (CCFA) and Cullman Lions Club cut the ribbon, signaling the start of the 68th annual fair and welcoming the growing line of guests waiting to enter the fairgrounds. Months of planning and work go into pulling off the yearly community event. CCFA President Charlie Childers said, "We take November and December off, and we start back in January." He said more than 100 Lions Club members volunteer to...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
anglerschannel.com

Swindle Says Go Big For Guntersville Giants in BIG BASS TOUR October Event

Lake Guntersville, the gem of Alabama and perhaps the most consistent big bass lake in the country, is in a time of transition said former Bassmaster Angler of the Year Gerald Swindle. Catching fish won't be a problem for the anglers competing in the upcoming Big Bass Tour event, but sacking one of the giants might be. The coming cooler nighttime temperatures should accelerate the process, and should allow for a lot of different ways to get earn a check – or a boat.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville's Oak Place antebellum home sold, will be event venue

Oak Place, one of Huntsville's most historic antebellum mansions, will remain intact and become an "event center" for weddings and gatherings, the buyer's building contractor confirms. Kim McQuinn, president of McQuinn + Eastep Construction Co., said Tuesday he is the "buyer's contractor" and is involved in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

