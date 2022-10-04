Read full article on original website
What to Know About Norovirus, the Nasty Stomach Bug That’s Becoming More Common
If you’ve ever had the stomach flu, you deeply understand there are few things worse than enduring day after day of vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramping (sometimes all at once!). It’s simply not a good time: You’re shaky because you can’t keep anything down, probably have a fever, and haven’t slept well because you’re constantly running to the bathroom.
Here’s How Long You Can Expect the Flu to Last, According to a Doctor
Cold and flu season may be nastier than usual this year, experts say. Beyond getting your flu shot, it doesn’t hurt to brush up on the basics of influenza so you know what to expect if you do get sick this year. One thought that might come up if...
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
How to Prep for Cold and Flu Season Right Now, Before You Get Sick
Being sick is never fun, but that’s especially true if you’re not ready for it. We’ve all been there: shuffling down grocery store aisles looking for chicken noodle soup while trying not to sneeze too much in public. So it’s time to start thinking about what you’ll...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Thought Pneumonia Was Causing My Strange Symptoms. Turns Out I Had Heart Failure.
Glenda Sexauer, 59, was diagnosed with heart failure when she was 46. But it took nearly a year—all while her heart health was steadily declining—for doctors to realize what was wrong. She had several symptoms, including relentless fatigue, bloating, nausea, and weight gain she couldn’t explain. Initially, she...
Schools Warn Students About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl, Which Literally Looks Like Candy
Be aware that fentanyl—a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine—may be hiding in plain sight. “Rainbow” fentanyl, which looks a lot like candy, has been seized in multiple states, according to a statement from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The pills are being manufactured in bright colors in what the agency calls an “alarming emerging trend.”
How to Tell If Your Ear Piercing Is Infected (and How to Treat It)
POV: You just got your ears pierced and you feel fabulous…until you don’t because the area starts to feel irritated. Is it an ear piercing infection? Are you having an allergic reaction? Or maybe your ear is just a little bit (understandably) inflamed after the trauma of getting punctured with a piece of metal?
Yet Another Study Suggests Ketamine May Ease Severe Depression
The buzz around ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic drug, is booming. More and more research continues to suggest the drug has the potential to help people with severe mood disorders, including a new study that was just published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. For the study, researchers evaluated the drug’s...
5 Things I Learned From Dealing With Unrelenting Acid Reflux During Pregnancy
There are a lot of pregnancy symptoms that you hear about and just assume you may need to endure. For example, that infamous first-trimester nausea and fatigue. Even before I got pregnant, I already knew I might experience these things and that they were essentially part of being pregnant. I felt prepared for them—which I think made them a little easier to accept. The symptom I felt completely unprepared for? Unrelenting acid reflux from every single thing I eat and drink—yes, even water.
Most of Us Are Stressed as Hell. Does That Mean We Should Be Screened for Anxiety?
A mental health crisis has been swelling in the United States—and far too little has been done on a national level to improve how we identify, diagnose, and treat people who are living with conditions like anxiety and depression. Now, public health experts are taking a step toward getting people the care they need. In a draft recommendation published in late September, the US Preventive Services Task Force, a national panel of medical experts, said plans should be made to screen adults under the age of 65 for anxiety.
How to Prepare for the Emotional, Physical, and Social Realities of Life Postpartum
As any parent will tell you, the postpartum period is inevitably one of the most overwhelming—if not, the most challenging—and transformative experiences of your life. Amid the sleepless nights and cluster feeds, you’re also navigating a metamorphosis—a matrescence, if you will—from personhood to parenthood. While there’s an obvious change that happens overnight—one day you don’t have a baby and the next day you do—your sense of self and familiar routines are very much in the rearview mirror; you can see them but they’re behind you as you evolve.
