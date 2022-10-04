“Show me the money with no state income tax,” Tyreek Hill chose the Dolphins trade over the Jets for this SHOCKING reason

Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr.'s recruitment is about to heat up for NFL teams. One already has a significant edge.
For years in the center of the Odell Beckham Jr. universe, Von Miller has been the bellwether. If you wanted to know where Beckham’s head was at when things were falling apart with the New York Giants or never really coming together with the Cleveland Browns, the people in Beckham’s closest circle usually had the same opinion: They might not know precisely what Beckham was thinking, but there was little doubt who did.
Giants Receive Rough Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New York Giants are arguably the most surprising 3-1 team in the NFL and will be taking their show on the road in Week 5. They are heading overseas to take on the Green Bay Packers in London in what will be a tough test. In most weeks, the...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?
Michael Gallup caught two passes for 24 yards and one touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 4. ...as we monitor the health of CeeDee Lamb.
Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles
Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NY Jets' Zach Wilson Rumored Girlfriend Is A Jersey Girl & Fans Won't Leave Her Alone
A few months have passed since NY Jets' Quarterback, Zach Wilson, and his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, had a viral breakup and she accused him of sleeping with his mom's best friend. Since then, the couple has seemingly moved on. Gile has been spotted cuddling up to Wilson's ex-roommate and fellow...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Hire Divorce Lawyers: Report
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers, according to multiple sources.
Complex
Antonio Brown Accused of Selling Fake Richard Mille Watch for $160,000
According to TMZ, Antonio Brown, the NFL free agent, is being sued for allegedly selling a fake Richard Mille watch for six figures. The plaintiff, identified as Florida resident Ryan Kane, filed the complaint in Broward County earlier this week, more than two months after the transaction went down. Kane alleges the defendant presented the watch—an RM 011 model—as authentic, and claimed it was worth more than $400,000. Kane ultimately took Brown’s word and copped the timepiece for $160,000; however, it was long before he learned the watch was a fake.
Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. hints at 5 teams he wants to play for
Odell Beckham Jr. is rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl, but it sounds like he has an idea of where he wants to play when he's healthy.
Cardinals fail on late chances in 20-17 loss to Eagles
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray found receivers on quick hitters and broke off chunk runs on designed keepers, setting up the Arizona Cardinals for a tying field goal, perhaps even the winning touchdown. It all fell apart with a short slide, a third-down spike and a missed kick, pushing Arizona to its longest home losing streak in 64 years. Forced to try a 43-yard field goal after spiking the ball on third down, the Cardinals lost 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday when Matt Ammendola pushed his kick wide right with 17 seconds left. “Everybody played hard, we just didn’t get it done,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “You hate to lose those.”
Panthers QB Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield wore a walking boot on his left ankle after the Carolina Panthers’ 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and said he would have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The former No. 1 overall pick struggled again Sunday, completing 20 of 36 passes for 215 yards with an interception that was returned 41 yards for a touchdown by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Mayfield has four touchdown passes and four picks in five games for the Panthers (1-4), who have lost 11 of their last 12 games under coach Matt Rhule. Mayfield’s ankle got rolled up on late in the first half, but he returned to play in the second half, leading the Panthers to a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter. He remained in the game until the final few minutes when he was replaced with his team down by 22 points. “Somebody landed on the ankle,” Mayfield said. “It didn’t feel too good.”
Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details.
