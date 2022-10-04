Read full article on original website
Court date scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff accused of driving while intoxicated
Randolph County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Callaway County Sheriff is scheduled for a court hearing on Nov. 14 after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism posted a $2,000 bail after he was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, Chism The post Court date scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff accused of driving while intoxicated appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI
Randolph County, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Chief Deputy Darryl Maylee of the Callaway County Sheriff's Office says, Sheriff Chism was off duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of the arrest. Maylee says, Chism was processed through the Randolph County The post Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Northwest Missouri man seriously injured in Morgan County ATV wreck
A man from northwest Missouri suffers seriously injuries following an ATV crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Joshua Adkins, 39, of Savannah, was driving the ATV on Highway 135 just west of Gravois Mills, Saturday afternoon, when he made a quick turn on an embankment and overturned several times.
Centralia man sentenced for scaring Amish children with a gun
A Boone County man who caused alarm at an Audrain County Amish school is sentenced. Charles Schnepp, of Centralia, pleaded guilty late last month to one count of making a peace disturbance. He was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation. Schnepp had originally been charged with making a terrorist threat, harassment, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
UPDATE: Missouri’s Parole Board revokes parole for man charged with throwing Columbia woman to her death off bridge
Graphic court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say a Columbia woman who was thrown to her death from the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark lane suffered severe spine injuries and internal bleeding, before she died. Boone County prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for...
Gravois Mills man seriously injured in head-on crash in Benton County
Three people are injured, one seriously, in a Benton County crash just west of Lincoln. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Andrew Chapman, 56, of Gravois Mills, was driving on Route C early Sunday morning when he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. Chapman’s pickup truck struck an oncoming SUV head on. The impact forced the SUV off the road into a ditch.
Family loses home to fire in Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight
An Eldon man faces criminal charges in Cooper County after a bar fight in August. The post Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
Man Throws Woman Off Bridge, Sends Her Plunging 38 Feet To Her Death
A 24-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after being thrown off an overpass by a 31-year-old man in Missouri. The suspect was eventually arrested without injury, the Columbia Police Department said. Kaylen Ann Schmit was with the accused, Jessie R. Williams on the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane...
Man found guilty of attempted murder-suicide at Eldon funeral home
A St. Louis-area man who attempted a murder-suicide at an Eldon funeral home is found guilty. Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was convicted Wednesday on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He’ll be sentenced January 13, 2023. The incident happened in April...
BOONVILLE MAN SCHEDULED TO BE SENTENCED IN COOPER COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
A Boonville man charged with attempted murder in January of 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced. According to a Boonville Police report, on January 3, 2021, officers were dispatched to a residence to a report of shots fired. A woman told authorities Kalynn Dean Hendren pointed a rifle at her, and while wrestling over the rifle, Hendren fired one round. Officers found the spent shell casing, and the bullet fragment was located in the wall of the living room.
University of Missouri hazing victim's alleged "Pledge Dad" appears in court
COLUMBIA — One of the eleven defendants charged in a case involving fraternity hazing at the University of Missouri appeared in court virtually in a very brief hearing on Friday. Ryan Delanty, charged with felony hazing and misdemeanor distribution of alcohol to a minor, was indicted by a grand...
Columbia, Missouri Police Say a Man Threw a Woman Off This Bridge
According to Columbia, Missouri police a horrific crime was carried out on a bridge overpass. They say that a man threw a woman off of the expanse causing injuries that would claim her life. The Columbia, Missouri police made this announcement on Facebook today. They have not released the name...
Versailles Woman Injured In Morgan County Crash
A 22 year old Versailles woman and her 15 year old passenger were taken to Lake Regional Health following a one-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday evening. The Highway Patrol says Kellie Wood’s SUV first started running off to the left side of Alum Springs Road in Moreau and when she overcorrected it then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Motorcycle rider hospitalized after west Columbia crash
A motorcycle rider was hospitalized Thursday after a collision with a car in west Columbia. The post Motorcycle rider hospitalized after west Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ralls County woman admits to stealing $1.2 million from job
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ralls County woman admitted Thursday to stealing more than $1.2 million from her job. Officials say, Stephanie D. Carper, 51, took advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business by writing at least 44 checks to herself from September 2013 to September 2019. She then wrote false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to keep her thefts hidden.
MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SEDALIA
UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS NOW CLEAR. According to a news release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, there is currently a vehicle accident in the area of South Limit and 32nd Street in Sedalia, traffic is currently halted. Authorities are currently trying to re-route traffic to Elm Hills Road or Sacajawea Road.
Centralia Police Department activity: 8/26 – 9/22
On 08/26/2022 Officer took a Report of Crash Investigation in the Intersection of Lockport Drive and East Gano Chance Road. On 08/27/2022 Officer Arrested Mcintire, Brant A on Charge of Ashland Warrant Arrest in the 500 Block of East Early Street. On 08/27/2022 Officer Issued Westhoff, Autumn N a Citation...
Police: Victim pushed from Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane
First responders in Boone County blocked off a northeast Columbia road on Tuesday night. The post Police: Victim pushed from Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
