A 22 year old Versailles woman and her 15 year old passenger were taken to Lake Regional Health following a one-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday evening. The Highway Patrol says Kellie Wood’s SUV first started running off to the left side of Alum Springs Road in Moreau and when she overcorrected it then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

MORGAN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO