Read full article on original website
Related
Fox17
Whitmer announces 59% energy reduction at state buildings, taxpayers save $53M
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says energy consumption has been reduced by 59% at state government buildings, courtesy of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) and the MI Healthy Climate Plan. We’re told taxpayers saved $53 million as a result. “By taking action to...
Fox17
Uvalde school district fires former Texas trooper who was at shooting
A former Texas state trooper hired over the summer to be a Uvalde school police officer was fired Thursday, less than a day after it became public that she was one of the first law enforcement officials to respond to the Robb Elementary massacre in May. On Wednesday, CNN revealed...
Comments / 0