fox32chicago.com
Armed minor arrested on CTA train in Near North
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy faces charges after being seen with a firearm in a restricted area of a CTA train car Thursday evening. Police say the boy had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. CPD's Mass Transit Unit arrested him in the 800 block of North State Street in Near North around 8:30 p.m.
Aurora police seek help in locating missing boy
The Aurora Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a teenage boy that is missing. Izayah Clayborn, 15 is approximately 5’08” and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a gray hoodie.
WSPY NEWS
ISP Roadside Safety Checks in Will County
Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during October. RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police called for robbery at bank Thursday afternoon
---- Police were called to the Bank of Montgomery in the 1300 block of Douglas Avenue Thursday afternoon for a report of a robbery. It happened at around 4:30. Montgomery police couldn't comment on if or how much money was stolen. They did say that the robbery involved one male subject who left on foot. Police do not think that the subject displayed a weapon. No one was hurt.
Apply now: $12K possible for selected Cook Co. residents through new program
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Thousands of Cook County residents will receive $12,000 over the course of two years through the “Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot” program. The program is currently accepting applications through October 21, 2022. Applications will then be vetted for eligibility. Those which qualify will be entered into a lottery and 3,250 […]
wjol.com
Domestic Situation with a Barricaded Person
On October 6, 2022, at 6:45 PM, Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Center Street for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers determined that Joseph Brown (30, Joliet) had battered two adult females in the residence. During this initial response, Brown had fled the residence prior to the arrival by Officers. A short time later, Officers responded back to the residence after it was reported that Brown had returned to the home. Information gathered at this time led Officers to believe that Brown may be possibly armed and alone in the basement of the residence. Officers made numerous attempts to communicate with Brown and received no response.
KMOV
Attempted burglary in St. Charles is 7th gun store targeted recently
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- The St. Charles Police Department and the ATF are investigating an attempted break-in around 5 a.m. at Kevin’s Guns on Duchesne Drive. Police say the thieves stole a 2013 Hyundai Elantra a few blocks from the store and attempted to drive the car through the front of the store.
Low-income Cook County residents could receive $500/month for two years
The pilot program promises monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. If you're a resident of cook county and meet eligibility requirements, you might have the chance to receive $500 a month for two years.In a press release on Oct. 4, Toni Preckwinkle, President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, revealed that the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot application is now open.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
Chicago Robberies: CPD warn group of robbers are targeting 1 block in Gold Coast
Chicago police have issued a community alert after a string of robberies on a single block in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
4 charged following Wood Dale barricade situation
CHICAGO - Four people were charged following a barricade situation in Wood Dale Tuesday evening. Wood Dale police responded to the area of Ash Avenue and Irving Park Road around 4:30 p.m. after two men were firing shots into the air. Police say the two men ran into a home...
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
Cook County residents can apply for $500 monthly checks through guaranteed income pilot program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.More information about the program can be found here.
Retrial case dismissed for daycare worker previously convicted then released in baby's death
All charges have been dropped against a daycare worker convicted of killing a 14-month-old baby in 2005.
meteamedia.org
District issues safety alert regarding man attending district athletic events
District 204 administrators alerted parents on Wednesday about students giving their telephone numbers to a man who has been attending district athletic events. Registration and Residency Administrative Assistant Jeannie Dina notified parents of this activity, addressing concerns of a man by the name of Ed (Eddie) Leinweber. The man has been attending student athletic games in our district and has been sighted taking pictures with students.
nadignewspapers.com
Several private & public schools, food pantries, Norwood Park Historical Society among NW Side entities receiving microgrants from city; grants listed for 38th, 39th, 41st, 45th wards
Several schools, food pantries and other nonprofit organizations on the Northwest Side are set to receive a portion of the city’s $5 million “microgrants,” which will be shared evenly among the 50 wards. In the 45th Ward, $25,000 is earmarked for the New Hope Community Food Pantry,...
Man shot, killed in Lake County residence
A man was shot and killed early Thursday during an argument inside a home in north suburban Beach Park. Tino Roane, 37, of Waukegan, was shot about 12:40 a.m. by a 24-year-old man who lives at the residence in the 38100 block of North Loyola Avenue.
wjol.com
Chicago Man Arrested Following Bolingbrook Traffic Stop
On October 6th at approximately 3:25 pm, members of the BPD Problem Oriented Policing Unit effected a traffic stop in the area of 115th St and Weber Rd for moving traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle had a revoked driver’s license and two active warrants for his arrest. During the subsequent investigation, officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and a quantity of cannabis from the vehicle. Juan Jose Morales, 32, of the 6000 block of Rhodes Ave in Chicago, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, two active warrants, and multiple traffic offenses. Morales was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
fox32chicago.com
CTA crime: Woman punched in the mouth while riding Brown Line train
CHICAGO - A woman was punched in the mouth while sitting on the CTA Brown Line train Thursday morning. At about 8:30 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was riding a Brown Line train in the 2400 block of North Sheffield when an unknown offender punched her in the mouth, police said.
