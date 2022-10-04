Read full article on original website
Related
southfloridareporter.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — From one room to No. 1
Florida A&M University — one of the nation’s best-known historical Black colleges — celebrated its 135th birthday this past week. But the good news doesn’t end there. Good Morning America will film from FAMU’s campus during homecoming. Homecoming Week begins Oct. 22, and GMA will...
shelterforce.org
CDCs Are Having a Moment. Can the Momentum Last?
Thomasville, Georgia, has a population of about 18,500 and sits about 10 miles from the Florida border. Like many small towns, its inner core—a four-block area known as “The Bottom”—had been disinvested for decades. In the early 20th century, the area served as the heart of the town’s Black community, and many of the businesses and homes in the neighborhood were owned by Black families. But by 2008, most of the businesses had closed, and only six homes were owner-occupied. The rest were either “dilapidated flop houses or exploitative rental properties,” says Alston Watt, director of the Williams Family Foundation of Georgia, a private grant-making nonprofit based in Thomasville.
thefamuanonline.com
Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?
After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
Washington Examiner
Veterans, military spouses, others team up to care for Florida’s most vulnerable children
(The Center Square) – In less than three months, nearly 250 veterans, military spouses, and former law enforcement officers have signed up to care for Florida’s most vulnerable children through a new program, Continue the Mission, launched by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The initiative was launched in June...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flcourier.com
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
Florida State-NC State delayed due to stadium issues
The game will not kick off on time.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz reacts to another tough loss as Missouri falls at Florida
Missouri lost another tough game on Saturday, falling at Florida, 24-17. The loss marked a 3rd in consecutive weeks in which the Tigers had their chances to win. Two weeks ago they gave away a win in an overtime loss at Auburn and last week led Georgia for much of the game before falling 26-22 to the Bulldogs.
State of Florida CFB Rankings Heading Into Week 6
There’s much to discuss about the college football programs for the Knights, Gators, Seminoles, Hurricanes, and Bulls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
thefamuanonline.com
Week of delays due to Ian
Last Monday afternoon, all Tallahassee schools and university officials announced the closure of school campuses anticipating the then category 5 hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian was expected to bring high winds, heavy rain, and flooding to the local community. The school’s one-week closure caused many unforeseen delays between students’ classes and...
WCTV
Man accused of Tallahassee bookstore stabbing seeks psychological evaluation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The case of a man accused of a stabbing at the Tallahassee Books-A-Million was back in front of a judge this week. John McFarland’s attorney filed a request to have him undergo a psychological exam to determine whether he “was insane at the time of the offense.”
thefamuanonline.com
Nike’s new FAMU sneaker sells out quickly
Nike, a multinational corporation that supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities, visited Tallahassee Friday to give FAMU its very own Nike Dunk Low. Florida A&M University and Nike signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 that covers athletic footwear, uniforms and clothing for FAMU athletes. The event took place at the APB store on Gaines Street, and the line extended down Gaines with over 2,000 attendees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian death toll continues to climb in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said as of Tuesday morning, more than 100 people have died from Hurricane Ian. At least 103 people in Florida and North Carolina died because of the storm. More than half of those victims, at least 54 people, died in Lee County, where Ian made...
floridapolitics.com
Republicans overtake Democrats in voter registration in yet another county
Is this another sign of Republicans' state dominance?. Every victory counts, and the Republican Party of Florida has another notch on its belt: Hamilton County, population 14,397, has flipped from blue to red. The Hamilton County Supervisor of Elections Office shows the 3,302 Republicans in the county — which lies...
wtxl.com
Tallahassee hosts 16th annual Puppies in the Pool
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Take your furry friends for a dip before summer says goodbye. The City of Tallahassee is hosting its16th annual Puppies in the Pool event at the Trousdell Aquatics Center Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs will be...
FSU vs. NC State delayed due to issues with the stadium lighting system
Florida State's road matchup at No. 14 NC State will not start on time, due to the LED lights at Carter-Finley Stadium failing to come on during the time in which pregame warm-ups were set to get underway. The start has been delayed, indefinitely, an announcement in the stadium just revealed. The game is set to start 47 minutes after the lights in the stadium turn on - as that time period allows for both teams to properly warm up.
NC State vs. Florida State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
NC State vs. Florida State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 8 p.m. Eastern TV: ACC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU uniform combo: Seminoles wearing white-on-white vs. NC State
FLORIDA STATE — In their first true sod game of the season the Florida State Seminoles face the NC State Wolfpack as 3.5 underdogs in Raleigh. After debuting a new white on white and helmet design earlier this season, the Seminoles are opting for a traditional helmet with the all-white look.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Comments / 0