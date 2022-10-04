ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — From one room to No. 1

Florida A&M University — one of the nation’s best-known historical Black colleges — celebrated its 135th birthday this past week. But the good news doesn’t end there. Good Morning America will film from FAMU’s campus during homecoming. Homecoming Week begins Oct. 22, and GMA will...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
shelterforce.org

CDCs Are Having a Moment. Can the Momentum Last?

Thomasville, Georgia, has a population of about 18,500 and sits about 10 miles from the Florida border. Like many small towns, its inner core—a four-block area known as “The Bottom”—had been disinvested for decades. In the early 20th century, the area served as the heart of the town’s Black community, and many of the businesses and homes in the neighborhood were owned by Black families. But by 2008, most of the businesses had closed, and only six homes were owner-occupied. The rest were either “dilapidated flop houses or exploitative rental properties,” says Alston Watt, director of the Williams Family Foundation of Georgia, a private grant-making nonprofit based in Thomasville.
THOMASVILLE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?

After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
flcourier.com

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Eli Drinkwitz reacts to another tough loss as Missouri falls at Florida

Missouri lost another tough game on Saturday, falling at Florida, 24-17. The loss marked a 3rd in consecutive weeks in which the Tigers had their chances to win. Two weeks ago they gave away a win in an overtime loss at Auburn and last week led Georgia for much of the game before falling 26-22 to the Bulldogs.
COLUMBIA, MO
thefamuanonline.com

Upset over homecoming lineup

Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Week of delays due to Ian

Last Monday afternoon, all Tallahassee schools and university officials announced the closure of school campuses anticipating the then category 5 hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian was expected to bring high winds, heavy rain, and flooding to the local community. The school’s one-week closure caused many unforeseen delays between students’ classes and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Nike’s new FAMU sneaker sells out quickly

Nike, a multinational corporation that supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities, visited Tallahassee Friday to give FAMU its very own Nike Dunk Low. Florida A&M University and Nike signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 that covers athletic footwear, uniforms and clothing for FAMU athletes. The event took place at the APB store on Gaines Street, and the line extended down Gaines with over 2,000 attendees.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Tallahassee hosts 16th annual Puppies in the Pool

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Take your furry friends for a dip before summer says goodbye. The City of Tallahassee is hosting its16th annual Puppies in the Pool event at the Trousdell Aquatics Center Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs will be...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU vs. NC State delayed due to issues with the stadium lighting system

Florida State's road matchup at No. 14 NC State will not start on time, due to the LED lights at Carter-Finley Stadium failing to come on during the time in which pregame warm-ups were set to get underway. The start has been delayed, indefinitely, an announcement in the stadium just revealed. The game is set to start 47 minutes after the lights in the stadium turn on - as that time period allows for both teams to properly warm up.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU uniform combo: Seminoles wearing white-on-white vs. NC State

FLORIDA STATE — In their first true sod game of the season the Florida State Seminoles face the NC State Wolfpack as 3.5 underdogs in Raleigh. After debuting a new white on white and helmet design earlier this season, the Seminoles are opting for a traditional helmet with the all-white look.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL

