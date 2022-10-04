Read full article on original website
NDSU Running Back Kobe Johnson Talks Bison Football!
Big Game James caught up with NDSU running back Kobe Johnson. They discussed overcoming tough injuries, NDSU's talented running backs room, and more!
Fargo Force HC Nick Oliver Previews The 2022-23 Home Opener
Fargo Force head coach Nick Oliver joined Big Game James and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. They previewed the home opener, the nerves surrounding the game, and more!
Month Of September Summary: Slightly Above Average Temperatures And Dry
The month of September is now behind us. It was a fairly nice month in my opinion but how did it stack compared to past September?. September 2022 was slightly above average in temperatures, with both high and overnight lows. I still consider this average, but a few locations were constantly a little warmer than they usually are. This is likely due to the lack of rain that fell around the area, drier soils would make it easier to warm up quicker than moist soils. Most areas fell well below average on the amount of rainfall that usually falls. Fargo received 20% of the normal amount of rain. Most of North Dakota into Minnesota received 20-40% of the normal amount.
Fargo Park District Finance Director Mark Lentz: Fargo Sports Complex expected to increase property taxes by 4.55 mills
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Park District is moving forward with new plans to continue construction of the Fargo Sports Complex. Fargo Park District Finance Director Broc Lentz joined WDAY's The Coffee Club to speak on the upcoming "Phase Two" of the Fargo Sports Complex, following the approval of the district's 2023 budget. The new plans would add two new ice sheets, four basketball hard courts, two community rooms, an indoor play area with birthday rooms, and six indoor pickleball courts, in addition to their previous plans.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping in Hillsboro to undergo mental health evaluation
(Hillsboro, ND) -- A man accused of attempted kidnapping is set to undergo a mental health evaluation. A judge has ordered 62-year-old Mark Weibye to be evaluated at the North Dakota State Hospital after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and tried to kidnap her outside the Hillsboro Subway in July.
M State receives $350K grant to fund new electric vehicle training program for students
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota State Community and Technical College is hosting a celebratory open house at the college’s state-of-the-art Transportation Center in Moorhead, after the school was awarded a federal grant for a new electric vehicle training program for students. The $350K grant was awarded by the National Science Foundation.
Fargo City Commissioner Denise Kolpack joins Thursdays with Tony to speak on her new role and city expenditures
(Fargo, ND) -- One of Fargo's leaders is sharing new experiences she's had and answered questions about Fargo's 2023 budget. Fargo City Commissioner Denise Kolpack joined WDAY's Thursday's with Tony to speak about her multiple topics. She began the conversation by speaking about her new role within the city, saying her first three months have been a great experience so far.
Cass County Sheriff: "Confident" early morning Harwood fire not accidental
(Harwood, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office is giving is updating the public regarding an early morning fire that occurred in Harwood. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the department is "confident" the fire was not accidental, in a release shared to WDAY Radio. They are seeking the services of North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, The State's Fire Marshal's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
Dillworth Fire Chief steps down, citing recent events
(Dilworth, MN) -- A 10-year veteran of Dilworth's Fire Department is backing away from his leadership position. Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting is stepping down from the position, citing the need to take more personal time. Empting says he will assume the role of a firefighter, and is excited for "new blood" to lead the department in the future. He says the decision will free up more time, which he says has become more important to him due to events that have happened in the last three or four months.
Fargo woman facing charges after allegedly threatening officers
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo woman is facing charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object. The incident in question happened Tuesday evening in the 900 block of 42nd Street South. Officers say the woman refused to come out of the apartment for nearly an hour, then approached officers with a sharp object.
More than $100K in stolen property recovered following burglary
(Fargo, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff says more than $100K in stolen property was recovered after a burglary in rural Warren. The department received the report of the burglary Monday, October 3rd. The stolen items were recovered following an investigation. The sheriff is not providing details on what was stolen. The suspect arrested is identified as 42-year-old Alvorado, Minnesota resident Christopher Arnet Wilson. He's facing charges including Burglary and Felony Theft. The investigation is ongoing.
Morning Fire in Harwood under investigation
(Harwood, ND) -- An early-morning fire in Harwood remains under investigation. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that deputies responded, along with Harwood and the West Fargo rural fire departments, to the blaze around 3 a.m. Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of Wally Street.
West Fargo Police and Fire department heads share details on upcoming half-cent sales tax ballot measure
(West Fargo, ND) -- The heads of the West Fargo Police and Fire Departments are joining WDAY's The Coffee Club to clarify details on the half-cent sales tax ballot measure voters will see on November 8th. West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness and West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller say...
Fargo attorneys advocate on behalf of ballot measure to legalize marijuana use in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- Two Fargo attorneys, including one who previously served as a law enforcement officer, are advocating on behalf of Measure 2, which if approved by voters, would allow North Dakotans, 21 and older, to possess and purchase small amounts of marijuana. "My views have been formed by being...
Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Youngren: "Over half of my career has been spent prosecuting violent crime"
(Cass County, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County State's Attorney is says he will be tougher on violent crime if elected to the position this November. Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Younggren joined WDAY Midday to speak on his campaign. He spoke about his increased prosecution of violent crime as an Assistant State's Attorney, his thoughts on a measure that is looking to legalize recreational marijuana across the state, and more. He says the State's Attorney's office needs to do more when it comes to keep violent crime down.
Cass County Sheriff candidate Mathew King says he's not connected to anonymous "Code 4 Media"
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff's candidate Mathew King says he has nothing to do with an entity known only as "Code 4 Media". Through an open records request, the entity asked the sheriff's department to release details of an internal investigation having to do with a lieutenant who shared a nude photo of himself with a colleague. Sheriff Jahner released the records to local media earlier this week.
