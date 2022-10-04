ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

FNFF Fan Cam: UMS Wright vs. B.C. Rain

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Fan Cam features fans from UMS Wright and B.C. Rain. The two teams played at Alma Bryant this week with UMS Wright beating B.C. Rain 42-7. Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Beautiful Sunday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Temps cooled off overnight, and we are waking up Sunday morning in the low 50s with some inland spots dipping into the upper 40s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with a high around 80. The upcoming...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

17-year-old African leopard Katrina dies, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo says

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Katrina, a 17-year-old African leopard, has died, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Thursday. According to zoo officials, the leopard had been under the care of veterinarian Dr. Adam Langston and passed away due to health issues. Katrina was gifted to the zoo during the...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Novelis, the world leader in producing aluminum for […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#The Homecoming#Jaguar#The Jaguar Marching Band#The South Alabama Jags
WALA-TV FOX10

St. James Major Catholic Church holds fall festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - St. James Major Catholic Church in Prichard got into the autumn spirit Saturday, hosting its fall festival on the church grounds. Organizers said the festival is the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All of the vendors were St. James Major parishioners and donated their profits to the church.
PRICHARD, AL
AL.com

‘Like tackling a ghost:’ Caden Creel guides Fairhope to Class 7A, Region 1 win at rival Daphne

Two Class 7A, Region 1 leaders showed up at Jubilee Stadium on Friday night. Fairhope’s Caden Creel took the title with him when the Pirates left. In the Trojans’ stiffest test yet of the season, they had no answers for the Pirates’ magical senior quarterback as he guided the fifth-ranked Pirates to a 26-7 victory over their Eastern Shore rivals. Creel passed and rushed for a touchdown and racked up 133 yards rushing.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ALA
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Chamber hosts 25th Annual Eagle Award Ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of folks gathered in Mobile Friday morning to celebrate local minority-owned businesses. The Mobile Chamber hosting the twenty-fifth annual Eagle Awards ceremony. FOX 10 News’s Lenise Ligon served as the mistress of ceremonies for the 14th year in a row. There were four eagle...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good

From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
FAIRHOPE, AL
AL.com

Class 6A No. 3 Theodore stays unbeaten, shuts down Blount

Brayden Jenkins and Demon Jones had touchdown runs and Vandy commit Kam Johnson and Trey Sullivan each caught a touchdown pass, while Theodore’s defense stopped Blount’s running game as the Class 6A No. 3 Bobcats rolled to a 35-0 win in Class 6A, Region 1 action at Harris-Terry Stadium on Friday night.
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. deputies looking for missing man

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.  Tony Allen Hall, 62, was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas station Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a Facebook post from the BCSO. The gas station is in the Fish River/Marlow area in Baldwin County.  Hall was […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet

The Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet is coming up. President, Chairman Megan Dulion, and Social - Recruitment, Melinda McGhee, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10. The Banquet takes place October 22, 2022 at Moes BBQ Downtown from 6-10pm. For more information, visit this website. --- Download the...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Tropical Storm Julia heads for Central America

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tropical Storm Julia is not a concern for the Gulf Coast, but it is an issue for Central America. It is moving westward through open waters of the Caribbean on a track that will take it to Nicaragua, as a strong tropical storm, or a low-end hurricane on Sunday. Even without extreme wind, the threat of flooding rains and mudslides will be high there and in Honduras before Julia weakens and heads into southern Mexico on Monday.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy