WKRG
FNFF Fan Cam: UMS Wright vs. B.C. Rain
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Fan Cam features fans from UMS Wright and B.C. Rain. The two teams played at Alma Bryant this week with UMS Wright beating B.C. Rain 42-7. Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.
WATCH: Alabama high school football team gets baptized together
Over 60 players from an Alabama high school football team were baptized in a Christian church in August.
WALA-TV FOX10
Beautiful Sunday!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Temps cooled off overnight, and we are waking up Sunday morning in the low 50s with some inland spots dipping into the upper 40s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with a high around 80. The upcoming...
New school, auction surprise, Saban-Fisher: Down in Alabama
Plans are moving ahead for a second public high school in Auburn. A woman bought at auction the contents of a storage unit in Mobile, and got a surprise at some of the contents. Fisher vs. Saban is Saturday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to...
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
WALA-TV FOX10
17-year-old African leopard Katrina dies, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo says
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Katrina, a 17-year-old African leopard, has died, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Thursday. According to zoo officials, the leopard had been under the care of veterinarian Dr. Adam Langston and passed away due to health issues. Katrina was gifted to the zoo during the...
Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Novelis, the world leader in producing aluminum for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
St. James Major Catholic Church holds fall festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - St. James Major Catholic Church in Prichard got into the autumn spirit Saturday, hosting its fall festival on the church grounds. Organizers said the festival is the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All of the vendors were St. James Major parishioners and donated their profits to the church.
‘Like tackling a ghost:’ Caden Creel guides Fairhope to Class 7A, Region 1 win at rival Daphne
Two Class 7A, Region 1 leaders showed up at Jubilee Stadium on Friday night. Fairhope’s Caden Creel took the title with him when the Pirates left. In the Trojans’ stiffest test yet of the season, they had no answers for the Pirates’ magical senior quarterback as he guided the fifth-ranked Pirates to a 26-7 victory over their Eastern Shore rivals. Creel passed and rushed for a touchdown and racked up 133 yards rushing.
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Chamber hosts 25th Annual Eagle Award Ceremony
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of folks gathered in Mobile Friday morning to celebrate local minority-owned businesses. The Mobile Chamber hosting the twenty-fifth annual Eagle Awards ceremony. FOX 10 News’s Lenise Ligon served as the mistress of ceremonies for the 14th year in a row. There were four eagle...
Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good
From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
‘Liar,’ ‘Boondoggle,’ ‘Strong-arm’: Rhetoric heats up over bridge project to Alabama’s beaches
As Alabama state officials mull over two bids to build a new two-lane bridge leading to the state’s beaches, disagreements continue among Baldwin County leaders over whether the project will be worthwhile in alleviating congestion. The rhetoric is growing heated, with some name-calling, in debates over the best way...
Class 6A No. 3 Theodore stays unbeaten, shuts down Blount
Brayden Jenkins and Demon Jones had touchdown runs and Vandy commit Kam Johnson and Trey Sullivan each caught a touchdown pass, while Theodore’s defense stopped Blount’s running game as the Class 6A No. 3 Bobcats rolled to a 35-0 win in Class 6A, Region 1 action at Harris-Terry Stadium on Friday night.
Baldwin Co. deputies looking for missing man
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. Tony Allen Hall, 62, was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas station Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a Facebook post from the BCSO. The gas station is in the Fish River/Marlow area in Baldwin County. Hall was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet
The Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet is coming up. President, Chairman Megan Dulion, and Social - Recruitment, Melinda McGhee, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10. The Banquet takes place October 22, 2022 at Moes BBQ Downtown from 6-10pm. For more information, visit this website. --- Download the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Not lions, tigers....but bear sightings in Saraland causing safety concerns
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Some people in Saraland raised safety concerns with multiple bear sightings in their neighborhoods, especially when it comes to small children and pets. A hungry black bear was spotted on camera in a Saraland neighborhood in August doing all it can to shimmy down some bird...
utv44.com
Tropical Storm Julia heads for Central America
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tropical Storm Julia is not a concern for the Gulf Coast, but it is an issue for Central America. It is moving westward through open waters of the Caribbean on a track that will take it to Nicaragua, as a strong tropical storm, or a low-end hurricane on Sunday. Even without extreme wind, the threat of flooding rains and mudslides will be high there and in Honduras before Julia weakens and heads into southern Mexico on Monday.
