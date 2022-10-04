Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina Andras
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
The Mobile Opera presents “The Elixir of Love”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mobile Opera is getting ready for it’s latest show. Season and Single tickets available online @ mobileopera.org. The Elixir of Love is a funny and romantic show that is a great way to get into opera, musical story-telling, and simply enjoy a theater experience that can open the door to a lifetime of enchantment. Nemorino, a poor village boy, is in love with Adina, the richest, most popular girl in town, but can’t work up the courage to tell her. When a rival, Sgt. Belcore, shows up in uniform and with a military directness, Nemorino desperately turns to a flimflam traveling snake-oil salesman who claims to have an infallible love potion. The elixir (actually wine) gives Nemorino a bravado that is attractive to all the village girls. Belcore’s attentions accelerate and Nemorino, hopelessly broke and frantic to buy more elixir, enlists with Belcore’s regiment for the bonus. Now he can buy more elixir but has to leave with the army! The plot goes through several more comical twists before Adina (the only clear-eyed one in the bunch) comes to the rescue and makes all things right in the end. No one dies and they all live happily ever after - what an opera!
WALA-TV FOX10
Beautiful Sunday!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Temps cooled off overnight, and we are waking up Sunday morning in the low 50s with some inland spots dipping into the upper 40s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with a high around 80. The upcoming...
WALA-TV FOX10
St. James Major Catholic Church holds fall festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - St. James Major Catholic Church in Prichard got into the autumn spirit Saturday, hosting its fall festival on the church grounds. Organizers said the festival is the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All of the vendors were St. James Major parishioners and donated their profits to the church.
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Greer’s Pumpkin Bread
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lucy from Greer’s joined us on Studio10 with a recipe for some Pumpkin Bread. She will be featuring pumpkin recipes throughout the month of October. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Beautiful weekend!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Looking great for both days this weekend. Our Saturday will be a bit warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temps will cool of overnight, and we’ll wake up Sunday morning in the low 50s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with a high around 80.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Ballet 35th Anniversary Gala
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Ballet is kicking off its 35th Anniversary with a very special performance this Sunday. Director Katia Garza joined us on Studio10 to preview the event. 35th ANNIVERSARY GALA PERFORMANCE. Sunday, October 9 at 2:30 pm. One show only at at Mobile Civic Center Theater. Our...
wuwf.org
Weird Al brings his silly songbook, and accordion, to Pensacola Sunday
This weekend the Saenger Theater in Pensacola plays host to one of the music world’s biggest names, and he’s in it just for the laughs. Here's a look back at his 2020 interview ahead of his Pensacon appearance. Young Alfred Yankovic had his first accordion lesson at age...
WKRG
The Annual National Shrimp Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for October 7th-9th
Then we have the National Shrimp Festival going on RIGHT NOW and it will be going on all the way until Sunday at Gulf Shores main public beach! There’s going to be so much happening including a “Singing for Scholarships” contest, a Sand Sculpture contest, live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors and of course SHRIMP and all the food that you can eat! So, I believe that its pretty safe to say that you don’t want to miss this!
WALA-TV FOX10
Teams get creative in 4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re a fan of grilled cheese -- downtown was the place to be Thursday night for the 4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown!. “Make sure we get them coming up guys -- soon as we got them coming -- hot on the griddle,” said Patrick Setterstrom, The Vault.
utv44.com
'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews begin tearing down Hollywood Theaters in McGowin Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Demolition is underway at the Hollywood Theaters at McGowin Park. Wrecking crews starting to tear down one side of the building Tuesday. Topgolf is set to take its place. Developers hope to start constructing the two-story building starting in December, with an opening date set for late 2023.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Kathryn Morgan and Mobile Ballet 35th Anniversary Gala
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight we feature Mobile native Kathryn Morgan. Morgan is a professional ballet dancer who has performed on some of biggest stages from New York City to Miami and beyond. She’s back home this week as a featured dancer in Mobile Ballet’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
Not lions, tigers....but bear sightings in Saraland causing safety concerns
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Some people in Saraland raised safety concerns with multiple bear sightings in their neighborhoods, especially when it comes to small children and pets. A hungry black bear was spotted on camera in a Saraland neighborhood in August doing all it can to shimmy down some bird...
WALA-TV FOX10
17-year-old African leopard Katrina dies, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo says
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Katrina, a 17-year-old African leopard, has died, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Thursday. According to zoo officials, the leopard had been under the care of veterinarian Dr. Adam Langston and passed away due to health issues. Katrina was gifted to the zoo during the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Chamber hosts 25th Annual Eagle Award Ceremony
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of folks gathered in Mobile Friday morning to celebrate local minority-owned businesses. The Mobile Chamber hosting the twenty-fifth annual Eagle Awards ceremony. FOX 10 News’s Lenise Ligon served as the mistress of ceremonies for the 14th year in a row. There were four eagle...
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Building fire on Airport Blvd. engulfs Key West Lounge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A building fire on Airport Boulevard destroyed the Key West Lounge Sunday afternoon. As firefighters fought the fire, traffic was blocked in both directions on Airport Blvd. Fox 10 News has a crew on the scene and we will bring you additional information as it is available.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two fires in two days, Fairhope Police searching for answers
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple fires in Fairhope have law enforcement believing people are lighting them on purpose. It’s been about a month since it’s rained in Fairhope, and officials said that makes lighting fires right now extra risky. “Right now, it is so dry that even the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile waving its final goodbye to Carnival cruise ship
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carnival cruise ship “Ecstasy” will set out on her final voyage Monday. “We’re gonna give it a good farewell with our crewmates, our Azalea trail maids, the bands, about 11 o’clock they’re coming out Monday and we invite the public to come out and experience that,” said David Clarke, CEO of Visit Mobile.
