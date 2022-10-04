Vote for the Cheboygan Daily Tribune Athlete of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 1

With fall sports back in action, that means the return of the Cheboygan Daily Tribune’s Athlete of the Week.

Each week, high school athletes from Cheboygan, Inland Lakes, Mackinaw City, Onaway and Pellston will be eligible for the Athlete of the Week honor.

Athlete of the Week polls will go live on Tuesday morning and voting will finish up at 10:59 p.m. on Thursday night. The athlete of the week will be announced on Friday.

Here are this week’s Daily Tribune Athlete of the Week candidates. You can go to www.cheboygannews.com/sports to cast your vote.

Carson Kiefer (Cheboygan Boys Cross Country) – Earned an eighth-place finish at the second Straits Area Conference cross country meet on Monday, Sept. 26.

Jacob Willey (Inland Lakes Football) – Finished with a career-high 148 yards receiving and a touchdown, rushed for 79 yards, recorded four tackles, registered a tackle for a loss, and batted down two passes during a homecoming matchup against Alcona on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Sydney Peel (Onaway Volleyball) – Registered 20 kills, 60 digs, six aces and three blocks at the Onaway Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Lars Huffman (Mackinaw City Boys Cross Country) – Finished first in Class D and seventh overall with an 18:43 time at the Mackinaw Club Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Lanie Irwin (Pellston Volleyball) – Had 12 kills and three aces during the Onaway Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1.

CHEBOYGAN ATHLETE OF THE WEEK WINNERS

Week 1: Dylan Balazovic (Cheboygan Football)

Week 2: Natalie Wandrie (Inland Lakes Volleyball)

Week 3: Lia Basanese (Cheboygan Volleyball)

Week 4: Sam Mayer (Inland Lakes Football)

Week 5: Marlie Postula (Mackinaw City Volleyball)