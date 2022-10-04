Austin-based Tesla hits record production numbers, but not meeting Wall Street expectations

Austin-based Tesla produced a record number of vehicles in the third quarter, but the production numbers are still falling short of Wall Street's expectations.

The automaker produced 365,000 vehicles and delivered 343,000 of them from July through September. Wall Street analysts had predicted the company would deliver 371,000 vehicles.

The company is expected to report its full earnings for the third quarter later this month, but Tesla previews its production and delivery numbers early each quarter.

Tesla is continuing to ramp up production at its Austin-area manufacturing facility. Tesla moved its corporate headquarters to Austin last year to the site of its $1.1 billion manufacturing facility, Giga Texas, which held a grand opening in April

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the Austin facility is expected to hire more than 10,000 people through the end of this year. In August, the facility reached a 1,000 cars per-week production rate. Tesla also continues to build out new facilities, including a battery facility and assembly facilities, according to recent filings with the city of Austin.

Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, said the Austin facility will be a significant boost Tesla's production numbers in the coming year.

"We believe Austin had a small positive impact on these (third quarter) numbers and is poised to be a major swing factor in 2023 and beyond for Tesla," Ives said. “This quarter shows the delivery challenges that Austin can help smooth out into next year.”

Tesla delivered its first Austin-made Model Y vehicles in Aprile. The Austin-area facility is also expected to produce the Cybertruck, Model 3 and Semi vehicles, as well as vehicle batteries. The Model 3 and Model Y made up almost 95% of last quarter’s deliveries for Tesla.

Musk has said Tesla aims to make as many as half a million vehicles in Austin next year, which would placed it among the highest-volume vehicle factories in the country. The facility is already producing batteries and Musk said he expects it to eventually become the biggest power cell factory for the company.

Tesla said it had more vehicles in transit than usual at the end of third quarter that will count as sales once delivered to customers.

"As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks," the company said in a written statement. "In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination."

In a tweet, Musk said the company was "Smoothing out crazy end of quarter delivery wave to reduce expedite costs & relieve stress on Tesla team," and is "aiming for steadier deliveries intra-quarter."

The company's record third quarter follows what Musk called a “tough” second quarter for the automaker. Between April and June, the company sold about 254,000 cars and SUVs. Sales were up 35% in the July through September quarter compared to the second quarter.

Tesla's third quarter improvement comes as automakers, including Tesla, continue to report issues getting computer chips and other parts needed to make cars, keeping supplies of vehicles low and prices high. Tesla's factory in China has also been facing supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions earlier this year.

So far this year, Tesla has delivered 908,573 vehicles total. But the company will need a strong last quarter to reach its goal of 50% annual sales growth. Last year, Tesla delivered 936,172 vehicles, and would need to increase to just over 1.4 million for this year to meet the goal.