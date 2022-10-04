Read full article on original website
Sage Financial Group Inc. Takes $3.98 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 372,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,278,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 155,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 73,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.
Foster Group Inc. Has $19.42 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period.
Demars Financial Group LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $341.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
McDonald Partners LLC Sells 381 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AbbVie by 37.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Meritage Portfolio Management’s 3rd Largest Position
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases 126 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 540.8% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $4,895,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 150 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,869,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in PepsiCo by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after buying an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.
Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 126 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,163,000 after purchasing an additional 310,019 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spinnaker Trust Acquires 914 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Spinnaker Trust Has $544,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $44,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Excalibur Management Corp Sells 299 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
