Giants’ Saquon Barkley, in latest impressive moment, leads massive win over Packers in London

LONDON — Saquon Barkley cut left, then right — and he was gone, racing into the open field, with Packers safety Darnell Savage lying on the turf behind him. Once again, Barkley — the Giants’ star running back — was putting this shorthanded offense on his shoulders ... and one of them was aching, after Barkley got hurt on the previous drive. Once again, he was sending a message to the rest of the NFL: I’m back. And once again, Barkley was leaving everyone in the crowd with their mouths agape — all the way across the Atlantic Ocean this time.
Giants lose Adoree’ Jackson, Saquon Barkley to injuries vs. Packers in London (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Giants have officially ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck) for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Plus, running back Saquon Barkley exited in the third quarter and was examined by trainers on the sideline. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He got hurt when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell on a short pass that went for minus-1 yard. The play happened with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants down 20-13. Barkley landed hard on his right shoulder and shook his right arm as he got up. Then he took himself out of the game.
Dak Prescott would need to make 'significant strides' to play Week 6 vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have been without starting quarterback Dak Prescott since he sustained a fractured thumb in Week 1, requiring surgery. While the Cowboys hoped Prescott could make enough progress in his rehab to return for next week's huge NFC East matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, it seems he'll need a little more time before he's back under center.
Jets rookie class: ‘We can be something good’

Ever wonder what the New York Jets rookie group chat looks like?. Sauce Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, shared a glimpse into those conversations — from text messages to pregame huddles — with a group of reporters following Sunday’s 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Ex-Eagles cornerback out for season with torn ACL

Ronald Darby is down and out. The former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback left Thursday’s game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury. According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Darby “tore his ACL (and) he is out for the season.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
