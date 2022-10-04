Read full article on original website
Eagles injury report: 3 out against Cardinals, another key player doubtful
The Eagles had been hoping that left tackle Jordan Mailata would be available to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. However, it appears that Mailata will play the role of spectator. The Eagles officially released their injury report Friday, and Mailata is doubtful...
Packers, stunned by Giants, already talking about losing to Jets next week
It appears the Giants did more than rally to shock the NFL on Sunday with a 27-22 victory in London: They sent the Green Bay Packers back to the states with a 3-2 record and lots of doubt — already worried about another loss to the Jets next week at Lambeau Field. Make room on those analysts’ couches.
Stunned about Giants beating Packers for 4-1 start? They’re not: ‘We’ve been for real since Day 1, man’
LONDON — Last year, the Giants won four games, as they spiraled to a 4-13 disaster and coach Joe Judge got fired. Already this year, well before Halloween, the Giants have won four games. They’re 4-1 after Sunday’s massive comeback win over the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Giants’ Saquon Barkley, in latest impressive moment, leads massive win over Packers in London
LONDON — Saquon Barkley cut left, then right — and he was gone, racing into the open field, with Packers safety Darnell Savage lying on the turf behind him. Once again, Barkley — the Giants’ star running back — was putting this shorthanded offense on his shoulders ... and one of them was aching, after Barkley got hurt on the previous drive. Once again, he was sending a message to the rest of the NFL: I’m back. And once again, Barkley was leaving everyone in the crowd with their mouths agape — all the way across the Atlantic Ocean this time.
What channel is Eagles game on today? (10/9/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 5 vs. Cardinals
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, in an NFL Week 5 NFC matchup on Sunday, October 9, 2022 (10/9/2022) State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch...
Giants lose Adoree’ Jackson, Saquon Barkley to injuries vs. Packers in London (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Giants have officially ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck) for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Plus, running back Saquon Barkley exited in the third quarter and was examined by trainers on the sideline. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He got hurt when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell on a short pass that went for minus-1 yard. The play happened with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants down 20-13. Barkley landed hard on his right shoulder and shook his right arm as he got up. Then he took himself out of the game.
Giants’ Saquon Barkley could not be stopped by sore shoulder or Packers, scores game-winning TD
LONDON -- His title five weeks into the season is best running back in the NFL. His mindset is straight-up assassin. Saquon Barkley took out another team with his legs Sunday afternoon at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Like other teams before them, the Green Bay Packers were hellbent on stopping the Giants’ superstar running back from beating them.
Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints FREE LIVE STREAM (10/9/22): Watch NFL Week 5 online | Time, TV, channel
The Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, meet the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Jameis Winston, in an NFL Week 5 NFC matchup on Sunday, October 9, 2022 (10/9/2022) at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
NFL Week 5 picks: Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Football predictions
Quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams, head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders visit quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Monday Night Football. Kickoff at GEHA Field...
Dak Prescott would need to make 'significant strides' to play Week 6 vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have been without starting quarterback Dak Prescott since he sustained a fractured thumb in Week 1, requiring surgery. While the Cowboys hoped Prescott could make enough progress in his rehab to return for next week's huge NFC East matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, it seems he'll need a little more time before he's back under center.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers FREE LIVE STREAM (10/9/22): Watch NFL Week 5 online | Time, TV, channel
The Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, in an NFL Week 5 NFC South matchup on Sunday, October 9, 2022 (10/9/2022) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Eagles-Cardinals inactives: Boston Scott’s availability determined; 2 rookies active for 1st time
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Eagles officially released their inactive list 90 minutes before their Sunday afternoon game against the Arizona Cardinals, and there were a couple of notable names who will not be playing. As for the expected names on the list, left tackle Jordan Mailata was on there...
San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers FREE LIVE STREAM (10/9/22): Watch NFL Week 5 online | Time, TV, channel
The San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, meet the Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, in an NFL Week 5 NFC matchup on Sunday, October 9, 2022 (10/9/2022) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars FREE LIVE STREAM (10/9/22): Watch NFL Week 5 online | Time, TV, channel
The Houston Texans, led by quarterback David Mills, meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, in an NFL Week 5 AFC matchup on Sunday, October 9, 2022 (10/9/2022) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
Hungover in the desert; Eagles bumble past Cards, because they signed the better backup kicker | Bowen
GLENDALE, Az. -- A lot of Eagles fans who made the trip out West might have been hungover Sunday, after an impressive showing Saturday night on the streets and bars of Scottsdale and surrounding environs, celebrating the Phillies’ victory in the Wild Card series over St. Louis. The team...
Jets rookie class: ‘We can be something good’
Ever wonder what the New York Jets rookie group chat looks like?. Sauce Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, shared a glimpse into those conversations — from text messages to pregame huddles — with a group of reporters following Sunday’s 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns FREE LIVE STREAM (10/9/22): Watch NFL Week 5 online | Time, TV, channel
The Los Angeles Chargers, led by quarterback Justin Herbert, meet the Cleveland Browns, led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, in an NFL Week 5 AFC matchup on Sunday, October 9, 2022 (10/9/2022) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills FREE LIVE STREAM (10/9/22): Watch NFL Week 5 online | Time, TV, channel
The Pittsburgh Steelers, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, meet the Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, in an NFL Week 5 AFC matchup on Sunday, October 9, 2022 (10/9/2022) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Ex-Eagles cornerback out for season with torn ACL
Ronald Darby is down and out. The former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback left Thursday’s game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury. According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Darby “tore his ACL (and) he is out for the season.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams FREE LIVE STREAM (10/9/22): Watch NFL Week 5 online | Time, TV, channel
The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Cooper Rush, meet the Los Angeles Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, in an NFL Week 5 NFC matchup, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 (10/9/2022) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
