Cashmere is to sweaters as “Italian” is to sportscars, or “Wagyu” is to beef: it signifies the ultimate kind of sweater, not just a good one. But, unlike Italian sportscars or a Wagyu beef steak, the best cashmere sweaters are now more varied and more attainable than ever. The main reason for cashmere’s superiority is unrivaled softness, but the fabric is also stronger and warmer than other types of wool, and it even naturally blocks body odor. Take care of a great cashmere sweater, and it’ll treat you well for years without unraveling or sprouting holes. Plus, unlike some other long-lasting...

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO