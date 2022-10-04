ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man charged after biting officer during arrest: MPD

By Morgan Mitchell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Xn9t_0iLRsxUC00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of biting an officer’s finger and possibly breaking the thumb of another, during a traffic stop.

Police say Marco Smith was a passenger in a car that was pulled over early Monday.

According to police, Smith tried running from the car and refused to follow commands. That’s when police say they tased him.

During his arrest, police say he bit an officer’s thumb, and broke the thumb of a second officer – who was taken to the hospital.

Officers were finally able to get smith in the back of a patrol car.

They say he then started spitting at officers and banging his head on the cage while screaming at them that he has AIDS.

He is now facing a laundry list of charges including aggravated assault of a first responder, evading arrest, and criminal impersonation.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

