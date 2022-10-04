Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $717,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 372,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,278,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 155,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 73,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO