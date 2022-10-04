Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Here’s Why 54% of My Portfolio Is in This Top Index Fund
When it comes to investing, no investment strategy fits everyone. Some are comfortable with taking risks and investing solely in individual stocks. Others might not have the time, desire, or risk appetite to do so, instead swaying toward exchange-traded funds (ETFs). No matter your strategy, many investors crave the stability...
KXLY
When Will the Car Market Return to Normal?
Don’t expect car prices to drop significantly anytime soon. Instead, new-vehicle prices — already at record highs — will remain elevated, automotive experts say. At the same time, used-vehicle pricing should moderate as the Federal Reserve continues raising interest rates to curb inflation. Analysts are closely tracking vehicle demand, with consumer sentiment low amid signs of a worsening economy and a resurgence in gas prices.
KXLY
The U.S. Dollar Index
The strong dollar has been getting a lot of attention lately. Some U.S. companies are blaming the strong U.S. dollar for lackluster earnings, while economists say it’s helping the Federal Reserve’s ongoing fight against high inflation. But how do you know when the dollar is strong or weak?...
KXLY
These regions have the most untapped real estate potential
Some regions of the U.S. have had hotter housing markets than others, but inflation and higher interest rates have caused a general cooling-off trend in real estate prices. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, homebuilders primarily focused on the South due to relatively cheap land, fewer zoning restrictions, and growing demand for housing. However, changes in zoning laws and new economic developments in other regions may draw developers' focus away from the South.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What will power the future: Elon Musk's battery packs or Twiggy Forrest's green hydrogen? Truth is, we'll need both
The battle of the billionaires has become the stuff of headlines. The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has gone head-to-head with Australia’s richest man, billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest. Musk, founding investor in battery-powered car giant Tesla, has famously mocked hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles as “mind-bogglingly stupid”. Forrest has just placed a very large bet on green hydrogen through his Fortescue Future Industries company. It’s no surprise Forrest has hit back, calling Musk “just a businessman” rather than a “real climate avenger”. The stoush might sound tabloid. But at its heart is serious debate about the world’s industrial future. Battery-electric cars have already proven...
KXLY
2 Social Security Changes That Could Help Beneficiaries Battle Inflation
Whether it’s the food you’ve been putting on the table, the gas you’ve been filling up your car with, or the utility bills that have been arriving steadily in the mail, chances are, just about every aspect of life has been costing you more since the start of 2022. In fact, inflation levels actually started picking up substantially during the latter part of 2021 — so much so that seniors on Social Security saw their benefits increase by 5.9% at the start of the year.
Comments / 0