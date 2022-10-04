Whether it’s the food you’ve been putting on the table, the gas you’ve been filling up your car with, or the utility bills that have been arriving steadily in the mail, chances are, just about every aspect of life has been costing you more since the start of 2022. In fact, inflation levels actually started picking up substantially during the latter part of 2021 — so much so that seniors on Social Security saw their benefits increase by 5.9% at the start of the year.

