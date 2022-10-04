Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 540.8% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $4,895,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO