americanbankingnews.com
Secret Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,027.00 (SIE)
Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 112.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $22.87 million and approximately $10,027.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.44 Million
OAX (OAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 148.8% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Creditcoin Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)
Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001486 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $60.53 million and $6.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Woonkly Power Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (WOOP)
Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Woonkly Power token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Woonkly Power has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $441,530.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Biswap (BSW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.84 Million
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com
Aavegotchi (GHST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.06 Million
Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005905 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $52.34 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Strong (STRONG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $146,936.00
americanbankingnews.com
RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.14 Million
RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 3% against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $45.70 million and $2.14 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Alpha Coin Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges (ALPHA)
Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $41.11 million and $13,197.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
RealTract Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (RET)
RealTract (RET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $283,185.68 and $1,121.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
YENTEN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (YTN)
YENTEN (YTN) traded 34% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. YENTEN has a market cap of $57,488.72 and $2.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded up 81.4% against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
CryptoZoon Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZOON)
CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $573,992.50 and $748,923.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Axie Infinity Tops One Day Volume of $98.80 Million (AXS)
Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $12.44 or 0.00063542 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (OXY)
americanbankingnews.com
Substratum Market Cap Hits $325,496.71 (SUB)
Substratum (SUB) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $325,496.71 and $55.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Reaches Market Cap of $38,360.04
AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One AFEN Blockchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $38,360.04 and $35.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Beer Money (BEER) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days
Beer Money (BEER) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $336,918.13 and $176.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week
RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $19,570.50 or 0.99970221 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $61.56 million and $6,614.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
WOO Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $162.50 Million (WOO)
WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $162.50 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Telcoin (TEL) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges
Telcoin (TEL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $75.29 million and $755,732.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
