Domestic violence numbers down in Iowa, AG Miller says

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Domestic violence deaths have declined slightly in the first eight months of the year.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller reported that nine women and three bystanders have been killed as a result of domestic violence this year. The numbers show a decline from the same period last year when 17 people died as a result of domestic violence. There were 20 total domestic violence deaths reported in 2021.

“While the report shows a slight decline in the number of domestic violence deaths in the state through the first eight months of 2022, these tragic deaths are still too many,” said Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, CVAD director.

Since 1995, 375 people have been killed as a result of domestic violence in Iowa.

“Firearms remain the primary cause of death in domestic violence homicides,” Tibbetts Murphy said. “Since 1995, 55% of victims in these cases have died via firearm. The tragedies of these immediate deaths continue to ripple through families and communities.”

If you or someone you know are affected by domestic violence, there is help available. You can reach the Iowa Domestic Violence Helpline at 800-799-7233 or SafePlace Sioux City at 712-258-7233. Other sources available include the National Domestic Violence Hotline and the Love is Respect Teen Dating Violence Hotline.

