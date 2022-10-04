Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”.John Swinney told delegates at the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday that “the most predictable, if depressing” action following the mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.Mr Swinney said: “The Tories at Westminster had set fire to the UK economy and their counterparts in Scotland were asking me to pour petrol on the flames.“And of course, at the same time as demanding we cut tax, the Tories constantly demand we spend more money.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says she ‘detests the Tories and everything they stand for’Hundreds attend vigil in memory of 10 people who died in Donegal explosionMoment rhino hit by speeding lorry while trying to cross road

