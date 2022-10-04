Read full article on original website
John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls
Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”.John Swinney told delegates at the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday that “the most predictable, if depressing” action following the mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.Mr Swinney said: “The Tories at Westminster had set fire to the UK economy and their counterparts in Scotland were asking me to pour petrol on the flames.“And of course, at the same time as demanding we cut tax, the Tories constantly demand we spend more money.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says she ‘detests the Tories and everything they stand for’Hundreds attend vigil in memory of 10 people who died in Donegal explosionMoment rhino hit by speeding lorry while trying to cross road
U.K.・
Pope Francis calls treatment of migrants ‘criminal’ in unscripted remarks
Pope Francis on Sunday called the treatment of migrants seeking refuge in Europe "criminal" in unscripted remarks in Saint Peter's Square on Sunday.
Ukraine coach wants Euro success to help fight Putin
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov says he is too old to fight on the front line but is still trying to help his country in another way. Soccer, he believes, can play its part in the effort to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine’s football federation is looking ahead to a time when the war is over and the Russian invasion has been repelled. This week it announced it would join Spain and Portugal’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup. On Sunday Petrakov was in Frankfurt for the Euro 2024 qualifying draw – but he admits he cannot think what life will be like by the time the tournament kicks off in Germany.
UEFA・
Former NATO commander says Kerch Bridge explosion ‘very significant psychologically’
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark on Sunday said the explosion that partially collapsed part of the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea, is “very significant psychologically” amid Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine. “I think it’s very significant psychologically and politically,” Clark, a retired U.S. Army general, said of the bridge blast on CNN’s…
