WOO Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $162.50 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $162.50 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Aavegotchi (GHST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.06 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005905 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $52.34 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.
ASTA Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (ASTA)

ASTA (ASTA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, ASTA has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. ASTA has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $214,675.00 worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASTA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.
Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (OXY)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.
OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.44 Million

OAX (OAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 148.8% against the dollar.
pNetwork Trading 8.8% Higher This Week (PNT)

PNetwork (PNT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. pNetwork has a market cap of $23.26 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.
Strong (STRONG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $146,936.00

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.
RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.14 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 3% against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $45.70 million and $2.14 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Woonkly Power Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Woonkly Power token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Woonkly Power has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $441,530.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Substratum Market Cap Hits $325,496.71 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $325,496.71 and $55.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Reaches Market Cap of $38,360.04

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One AFEN Blockchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $38,360.04 and $35.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Farmland Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $84,758.00 (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Farmland Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Farmland Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $84,758.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Axie Infinity Tops One Day Volume of $98.80 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $12.44 or 0.00063542 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.
Alpha Coin Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $41.11 million and $13,197.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
IHT Real Estate Protocol Hits Market Cap of $216,831.54 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $216,831.54 and $21,799.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
SwissBorg Achieves Market Cap of $194.30 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $194.30 million and approximately $346,676.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.
Auto Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (AUTO)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $104.31 million and $264,951.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $218.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Hiveterminal Token Hits Market Capitalization of $512,378.04 (HVN)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.
